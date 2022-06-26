Bypoll Results 2022 Live : SAD's Simranjit Singh Mann defeats AAP's Gurmail Singh in Sangrur Election Results 2022

Lok Sabha Bypoll Results 2022 Uttar Pradesh: BJP's Ghanshyam Lodhi has won Rampur bypoll 2022 against SP's Dharmendra Yadav, while BJP's Dinesh Lal Yadav has increased his lead margin from Azamgarh constituency by 13759 votes.

Updated: Jun 26, 2022 17:24 IST
SAD's Simranjit Singh Mann defeats AAP's Gurmail Singh in Sangrur Election Results 2022
SAD's Simranjit Singh Mann defeats AAP's Gurmail Singh in Sangrur Election Results 2022

Bypoll Results 2022 Live Updates: Simranjit Singh Mann of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) has stated that he has won the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll 2022. He said in a statement, "This is a great win for our party; we have defeated all national parties in this bypoll."

SAD's Simranjit Singh Mann defeated AAP's Gurmail Singh with a margin of 5822 votes from the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency. Simranjit Singh Mann said that his priority after becoming Sangrur MP will be to raise the issue of the poor economic condition of Sangrur including the condition of farmers under debt.

In UP Lok Sabha Bypoll Results 2022, BJP's Ghanshyam Lodhi defeated SP's Dharmendra Yadav in Rampur bypoll 2022 by a margin of 42192 votes, while BJP's Dinesh Lal Yadav has increased his lead margin from Azamgarh constituency by 8771 votes against SP's Mohm. Asim Raja. The election commission is though yet to officially declare the result of the Lok Sabha bypolls 2022. 

Lok Sabha Bypoll Results 2022: Constituency-wise updates

Constituency/ State Leading Candidate Name/ Party Trailing Candidate Name/ Party Margin of Votes Status (As per ECI)
Sangrur/ Punjab Simranjit Singh Mann/ SAD Gurmail Singh/ AAP 5822 Result Declared
Azamgarh/ UP Dinesh Lal Yadav/ BJP Dharmendra Yadav/ SP 12134 Result in Progress
Rampur/ UP Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi/ BJP Mohd. Asim Raja/ SP 42192 Result Declared

Bypoll Results 2022: Check Bypoll Results for Delhi, AP, Jharkhand and Tripura

Bypoll Results Delhi 2022: Aam Aadmi Party's Durgesh Pathak has won Delhi Rajinder Nagar bypoll by a margin of 11468 votes against BJP's Rajesh Bhatia. 

Bypoll Results Andhra Pradesh 2022: YSR Congress's Mekapati Vikram Reddy has defeated BJP's Bharath Kumar Gundlapalli by a margin of 82888 votes from Atmakur Assembly constituency. 

Bypoll Results Jharkhand 2022: INC's Shilpi Neha Tirkey is leading by a margin of 11245 votes against BJP's Gangotri Kujur from Mandar constituency. 

Bypoll Results Tripura 2022: BJP has won from three Tripura assembly constituencies- Jubarajnagar, Surma and Town Bardowali, while Congress has won Agartala constituency.  Tripura Chief Minister and BJP leader Manik Saha won assembly bypoll from Town Bardowali constituency by a margin of 6104 votes against INC's Ashish Kumar Saha. 

Constituency/ State Leading Candidate Name/ Party Trailing Candidate Name/ Party Margin of Votes Status (As per ECI)
Rajinder Nagar/ Delhi Durgesh Pathak/ AAP Rajesh Bhatia/ BJP 11468 Result Declared
Atmakur/ AP Mekapati Vikram Reddy/ YSR Congress Bharath Kumar Gundlapalli/ BJP 82888 Result Declared
Mandar/ Jharkhand Shilpi Neha Tirkey/ INC Gangotri Kujur/ BJP 9880 Result in Progress
Agartala/ Tripura Sudip Roy Barman/ INC Ashok Sinha/ BJP 3163  Result Declared
Jubarajnagar/ Tripura Malina Debnath/ BJP Sailendra Chandra Nath/ CPI-M 4572 Result Declared
Surma/ Tripura Swapna Das/ BJP Baburam/ Independent 4583 Result Declared
Town Bardowali/ Tripura Manik Saha/ BJP Ashish Kumar Saha/ INC 6104 Result Declared

