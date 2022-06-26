Bypoll Results 2022 Live : SAD's Simranjit Singh Mann defeats AAP's Gurmail Singh in Sangrur Election Results 2022

Bypoll Results 2022 Live Updates: Simranjit Singh Mann of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) has stated that he has won the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll 2022. He said in a statement, "This is a great win for our party; we have defeated all national parties in this bypoll."

SAD's Simranjit Singh Mann defeated AAP's Gurmail Singh with a margin of 5822 votes from the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency. Simranjit Singh Mann said that his priority after becoming Sangrur MP will be to raise the issue of the poor economic condition of Sangrur including the condition of farmers under debt.

Punjab | My priority will be to raise the issue of the poor economic condition of Sangrur including the condition of farmers under debt. We will work with the Punjab government: Simranjit Singh Mann on winning Sangrur bypoll — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2022

In UP Lok Sabha Bypoll Results 2022, BJP's Ghanshyam Lodhi defeated SP's Dharmendra Yadav in Rampur bypoll 2022 by a margin of 42192 votes, while BJP's Dinesh Lal Yadav has increased his lead margin from Azamgarh constituency by 8771 votes against SP's Mohm. Asim Raja. The election commission is though yet to officially declare the result of the Lok Sabha bypolls 2022.

रामपुर लोक सभा सीट पर उप चुनाव में मिली विजय आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के यशस्वी नेतृत्व में जन-कल्याणकारी नीतियों पर डबल इंजन की भाजपा सरकार के प्रति आमजन के विश्वास की मुहर है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 26, 2022

History being made. @BJP4India wins Rampur LS by election by 37797 votes . Azamgarh is also about to win . Death knell to communal, divisive, minority appeasement politics . Mandate for Politics of Vikas practiced by PM Sri @narendramodi ably assisted by CM @myogiadityanath — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) June 26, 2022

Lok Sabha Bypoll Results 2022: Constituency-wise updates

Constituency/ State Leading Candidate Name/ Party Trailing Candidate Name/ Party Margin of Votes Status (As per ECI) Sangrur/ Punjab Simranjit Singh Mann/ SAD Gurmail Singh/ AAP 5822 Result Declared Azamgarh/ UP Dinesh Lal Yadav/ BJP Dharmendra Yadav/ SP 12134 Result in Progress Rampur/ UP Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi/ BJP Mohd. Asim Raja/ SP 42192 Result Declared

Bypoll Results 2022: Check Bypoll Results for Delhi, AP, Jharkhand and Tripura

Bypoll Results Delhi 2022: Aam Aadmi Party's Durgesh Pathak has won Delhi Rajinder Nagar bypoll by a margin of 11468 votes against BJP's Rajesh Bhatia.

Delhi | This is CM Kejriwal's victory, it's victory of works done by AAP. BJP had no agenda here, had lost the election on day 1. They will lose in every election incl upcoming Nagar Nigam elections here: Durgesh Pathak, AAP candidate for Rajinder Nagar by-poll after his win pic.twitter.com/AsZDtLM6tF — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2022

Bypoll Results Andhra Pradesh 2022: YSR Congress's Mekapati Vikram Reddy has defeated BJP's Bharath Kumar Gundlapalli by a margin of 82888 votes from Atmakur Assembly constituency.

Bypoll Results Jharkhand 2022: INC's Shilpi Neha Tirkey is leading by a margin of 11245 votes against BJP's Gangotri Kujur from Mandar constituency.

Bypoll Results Tripura 2022: BJP has won from three Tripura assembly constituencies- Jubarajnagar, Surma and Town Bardowali, while Congress has won Agartala constituency. Tripura Chief Minister and BJP leader Manik Saha won assembly bypoll from Town Bardowali constituency by a margin of 6104 votes against INC's Ashish Kumar Saha.