Cabinet approves signing of MoU between India and Uzbekistan in field of solar energy

Both the countries will work for the implementation and deployment of the pilot project in the International Solar Alliance member countries.

Created On: Jan 20, 2021 19:32 ISTModified On: Jan 20, 2021 19:32 IST
MoU on solar energy

The Union Cabinet chaired by PM Modi on January 20, 2021, approved the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between India and Uzbekistan for the research and pilot projects in solar energy.

The partnership between both nations will involve the National Institute of Solar Energy- NISE and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy- MNRE from India, while the International Solar Energy Institute will be representing Uzbekistan.

Three main areas to be explored under MoU:

Solar Photovoltaic

Storage technologies

Transfer of Technology

India and Uzbekistan collaboration on solar energy:

Uzbekistan is a part of ISA, which is an initiative co-founded by France and India for addressing the common problems pertaining to the development of solar energy and sharing technology and ideas to further improve its implementation.

As per the official statement, based on the mutual agreement, both the parties will work for the implementation and deployment of the pilot project in the International Solar Alliance member countries.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS

Related Categories

RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.
Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material