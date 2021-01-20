Cabinet approves signing of MoU between India and Uzbekistan in field of solar energy

The Union Cabinet chaired by PM Modi on January 20, 2021, approved the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between India and Uzbekistan for the research and pilot projects in solar energy.

The partnership between both nations will involve the National Institute of Solar Energy- NISE and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy- MNRE from India, while the International Solar Energy Institute will be representing Uzbekistan.

Union Cabinet, chaired by PM, was apprised of signing of MoU b/w India & Uzbekistan for cooperation in field of solar energy. Based on mutual agreement, both will work for implementation & deployment of pilot project in International Solar Alliance member nations: Govt of India — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2021

Three main areas to be explored under MoU:

• Solar Photovoltaic

• Storage technologies

• Transfer of Technology

India and Uzbekistan collaboration on solar energy:

Uzbekistan is a part of ISA, which is an initiative co-founded by France and India for addressing the common problems pertaining to the development of solar energy and sharing technology and ideas to further improve its implementation.

As per the official statement, based on the mutual agreement, both the parties will work for the implementation and deployment of the pilot project in the International Solar Alliance member countries.