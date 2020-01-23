Cabinet approves signing of various agreements between India and Brazil

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved several agreements between India and Brazil on January 22, 2020. Cabinet has approved various agreements included mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, Geological research, oil and natural gas and in the field of early childhood.

The objective of these agreements is to enhance the bilateral cooperation between the two countries. An agreement on legal assistance in criminal matters will increase the efficiency of both countries in their investigation and prosecution through cooperation and mutual legal assistance in criminal cases.

Benefits of MoU

The proposed agreement about inland crime and its linkage to terrorism will provide a comprehensive legal framework for bilateral cooperation with Brazil. This agreement will help in the investigation, prosecution of crime as well as curbing and controlling crime. This will also help in preventing financial support for terrorist activities.

Other agreements between India and Brazil

• Union Cabinet has also approved a memorandum of understanding between the Geological Survey of India under the Ministry of Mining, Government of India and Brazil Geomagnetic Survey-CPRM. The agreement will provide an institutional system between the Geological Survey of India under the Ministry of Mining, Government of India and the Brazil Geological Survey-CPRM.

• The Union Cabinet also approved a Memorandum of Understanding between India and Brazil for cooperation in the field of oil and natural gas. This MoU will increase cooperation between India and Brazil in the oil and natural gas sector.

• Both the countries will work towards research and development in the region, exploring possibilities of cooperation in liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects in third world countries and promoting cooperation on issues related to expanding energy capacity.

• The Cabinet approved the signing of an MoU between the Ministry of Women and Child Development of India and the Ministry of Citizenship of Brazil for bilateral cooperation in the field of childcare. India and Brazil can exchange best practices of the respective countries and experiences in the field of early childhood.