Can India still qualify for T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal?- Know all scenarios here

Team India lost against New Zealand by 8 wickets in their second Group 2 match in the Super 12 stage at the Dubai International Stadium on October 31, 2021. India had lost its opening match in the Super 12 stage match as well against Pakistan by 10 wickets.

India now has lost both its matches in the T20 World Cup 2021, while Pakistan has already won three matches against India, New Zealand and Afghanistan. Afghanistan has also won two matches against Scotland and Namibia while New Zealand lost its opening game against Pakistan but won against India.

The two losses have put Team India in a spot, as it has dimmed its chances of qualifying for the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinals, as only two teams will qualify for the semifinals from each group in the Super 12 stage.

Can India still qualify for T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal?

With the two massive defeats, Team India is currently placed at fifth place, second to the bottom in the Super 12 Group 2 points table of T20 World Cup 2021. India has zero points and a negative NRR of 1.609 so far. Pakistan currently tops the Group with 6 points, followed by Afghanistan at second place with 4 points. However, India is not yet completely knocked out of a top-four finish in the T20 World Cup 2021.

T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table- Group 2

Rank Team Matches Played Won/ Lost Points 1 Pakistan 3 3/0 6 2 Afghanistan 3 2/1 4 3 New Zealand 2 1/1 2 4 Namibia 2 1/1 2 5 India 2 0/2 0 6 Scotland 2 0/2 0

How can India qualify for the T20 semifinals?

To qualify for the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal, India has to win all of its three remaining matches in Group 2 against Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia with a huge margin. India's qualification will also depend on the result of other teams' matches.

Scenarios that will help India qualify for T20 World Cup 2021 semifinals:

•India needs to beat Afghanistan with a net run-rate (NRR) of (+3.097).

•India needs to beat Scotland and Namibia by big margins to improve its own NRR.

•India needs New Zealand to beat Afghanistan by a small margin.

•India needs either Namibia and Scotland to pull off a win against New Zealand.

If all these results go in Team India's favour, then India and New Zealand will finish with six points each and it would come down to the NRR to decide the second semifinalist.