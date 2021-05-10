Canadian firm partners with SpaceX for moon mission funded with Dogecoin cryptocurrency

A Canadian Research and Development Company, Geometric Energy Corporation has announced cooperating with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to launch a mission to the moon. The mission will be funded entirely with Dogecoin Cryptocurrency.

The founder of SpaceX has claimed that Dogecoin will take over the world. Canada’s Geometric Energy Cooperation informed about the dogecoin-funded mission with the statement but not disclosing the mission’s financial value.

Tom Ochinero, SpaceX Vice President of Commercial Scale stated that we are excited to launch DOGE-1 to the Moon. The lunar mission will demonstrate the application of the cryptocurrency beyond Earth orbit and will set the foundation of interplanetary commerce.

SpaceX launching satellite Doge-1 to the moon next year



– Mission paid for in Doge

– 1st crypto in space

– 1st meme in space



To the mooooonnn!!https://t.co/xXfjGZVeUW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2021

DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon:

The DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon of Geometric Energy Corporation will involve the Geometric Space Corporation mission management collaborating with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to launch a 40 kg CubeSat as rideshare on a Flacon 9 Lunar payload mission in the first quarter of 2022.

The payload will be gathering a lunar-spatial intelligence from the cameras and sensors onboards with integrated communications and computational systems.

What does the payment with Dogecoin Cryptocurrency signify?

The Geometric Energy Corporation stated that through this very transaction, DOGE has proven to be a reliable, fast, and cryptographically secure digital currency that is able to operate when the traditional banking system cannot.

The Dogecoin Cryptocurrency is also sophisticated enough to finance a commercial moon mission in full. The company’s statement added that it has been chosen as a unit of account for all the lunar business between Geometric Energy Corporation and SpaceX. It set precedents for future missions to the Mars and Moon.

Dogecoin Cryptocurrency:

Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency. It was launched in 2013 and is based on the Litecoin algorithm.

The tweets by Elon Musk in 2021 had turned the once-obscure digital currency, which had begun as a social media joke, into a spectacular’s dream.

Tesla Inc, the Electric Carmaker where Elon Musk is a CEO, announced in February 2021 that it bought $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin and will soon start accepting it as a form of payment for its electric cars. It proved to be a large stride toward mainstream acceptance that sent the bitcoin soaring to a record high of nearly $62,000.