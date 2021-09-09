CCS clears two mega IAF projects, 6 AEWC planes, 56 C-295 transport aircraft

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) cleared two mega Indian Air Force (IAF) projects on September 8, 2021, that include 6 Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft and 56 C-295 aircraft. The Central government earlier on September 8 had announced the clearance of the Avro replacement project that will be built under the Make in India scheme. These two IAF projects are worth over Rs 30,000 that will give a major boost to the Indian Air Force.

The AEW&C aircraft variant will be built on the Airbus 319 aircraft that will be provided by Air India while 40 out of the 56 C-295 aircraft will be built in India by Airbus with Tata.

AEWC aircraft approved – Key points

The 6 AEW&C aircraft under the project will be built by the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO). These aircraft will aid in improving Air Force’s surveillance capabilities along borders with China and Pakistan. The DRDO will develop the AEW&C Block 2 aircraft under the Rs 11,000 crore worth project.

How IAF will benefit from AEWC aircraft?

These 6 aircraft would be modified to fly with a radar that will give 360 degrees of surveillance capability to the Defence forces.

The project to build the AEWC system on the aircraft being provided by Air India would mean that India may not have to buy the 6 Airbus 330 transport aircraft from the European firm.

C-295 transport aircraft – Key points

The IAF signed the deal for C-295 aircraft as it has 56 Avro transport aircraft which are to be replaced urgently. 16 aircraft will be delivered in flyaway condition from Spain within 48 months of the signing of the contract.

The C-295 aircraft would enable to carry 5 to 10 tonnes of load and also bridge the gap between the C-130Js and An-32s.