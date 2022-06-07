Centre amends defence forces rules for appointment of next CDS: Check what is new eligibility criteria?

The Union Defence Ministry has issued a gazette notification to amend regulations of 3 defence forces related to appointment of Chief of Defence Staff.

The notification states that the government may now consider officers who are serving as Lt Gen equivalent or General equivalent for appointment of CDS.

The officers who have retired in the rank of Lt Gen or Gen but have not attained the age of 62 years on the date of appointment can also be considered for CDS appointment, as per the amended rules.

CDS Appointment Rules Previously

As per earlier CDS Appointment guidelines, a four-star general from any of the three services was eligible to be appointed as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). The CDS appointment was done on the basis of merit-cum-seniority of the military officer.

As per the latest notification, the centre will consider officer serving as Lt. General, Air Marshal or Air Chief Marshal or retired officer of LT General or General level who has not attained the age of 62 years for the prestigious position of Chief of Defence Staff.

The CDS position has been lying vacant since the passing of India's first-ever Chief of Staff, General Bipin Rawat in the tragic IAF helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on December 8, 2022.

General Bipin Rawat had taken charge as India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on January 1, 2020. The office of CDS was one of the biggest military reforms in India, leading to better coordination between the defence forces and the government.

Late General Bipin Rawat also served as the principal military advisor to the Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. He had assumed the CDS post after retiring as Army Chief on December 31, 2019.

