Army Helicopter Mi-17V5 carrying CDS Bipin Rawat crashes in Tamil Nadu, 13 of 14 persons confirmed dead

Army Helicopter Crash in Tamil Nadu: In tragic news, an Indian Airforce Helicopter Mi-17V5 carrying Chief of Defence Staff - CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife and senior defence personnel crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur in Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu on December 8,2021. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be chairing an emergency Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting at 6:30 pm today.

There were 14 people aboard the ill-fated Mi-17V5 chopper, out of whom 13 have been confirmed dead. The identities of the bodies will be confirmed through DNA testing. The bodies are charred beyond recognition, as per sources. The local military officers who reached the location were told that locals have taken two bodies with 80 per cent burns to a local hospital. It is not yet clear whether CDS Bipin Rawat has survived the crash or not.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make an official statement regarding the tragic incident in the Parliament tomorrow. He had visited CDS Bipin Rawat's residence in Delhi earlier today. Air Force Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhary has rushed towards the crash site in Sulur, Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will also be going to Coimbatore from Chennai Airport today evening and then move to Nilgiris by road.

President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, who is the commander-in-chief of Indian Armed Forces, has also reportedly cancelled his scheduled events in Mumbai and is heading back to the national capital.

The 14 people aboard the military chopper included CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, Brig LS Lidder, Lt Col Harjinder Singh, NK Gursewak Singh, NK Jitendra Kr, L/Naik Vivek Kumar, L/Naik B Sai Teja and Hav Satpal.

Crash Due to Heavy Mist

While the IAF has ordered inquiry into the matter of Army Helicopter Crash in Tamil Nadu, several online media reports have emerged saying that the crash might-have occurred due to heavy mist in the area. The mishap of Helicopter crash carrying CDS and other Officers happened at Nanjappanchathiram area between Coimbatore and Sulur, Tamil Nadu. Following the crash, early visuals showed the helicopter in flames amid dense forest cover.

Defence Minister Briefs PM Modi

Following the unfortunate crash of Indian Airforce Helicopter Mi-17V5 in Tamil Nadu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, appraising him of the current situation in the matter. Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat was scheduled to deliver a lecture today at 2:30 PM and was travelling by the IAF Helicopter to reach the venue, as per media reports.

Army Helicopter Crash - List of Passengers

Initial reports coming from the Crash site from local agencies have shared details of the passengers who were travelling in the Helicopter Mi-17V5 along with CDS Bipin Rawat. The report has confirmed that a total of 14 people, including Chief of Defence Staff, his wife, Defence Assistant, security commandos and Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots were on board the ill-fated Mi-17V5 Helicopter which crashed today in Tamil Nadu.

IAF orders Inquiry

Following the tragic crash of -17V5 carrying CDS Bipin Rawat, the IAF has ordered a high-level inquiry into the matter to identify the cause of the crash. Following the crash, the Indian Air Force in a tweet sent out from its official Twitter handle said that An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.”