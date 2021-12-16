Army Chief Gen Naravane assumes charge as Chairman of Chiefs of Staff Committee

Chief of staff Committee India: Indian Army Chief Gen MM Naravane has taken charge as the Chairman of Chiefs of Staff Committee comprising the three service chiefs. The post of the Chairman of Chiefs of Staff Committee had fallen vacant after the death of the Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat in the IAF helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on December 8, 2021.

Army Chief Gen MM Naravane has been appointed as the current Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee because of his seniority among the three service Chiefs. The Chief of Indian Air Force V R Chaudhari and the Chief of Indian Navy Admiral R Hari Kumar took over their respective positions on September 30 and November 30, 2021.

Chairman of Chiefs of Staff Committee: MM Naravane

MM Naravane is the current Chief of the Army Staff and the 58th Chairman of the Chiefs Staff Committee. Naravane took over as the Chief of Army Staff from Gen Bipin Rawat after the latter completed his term and was appointed as India’s first Chief of Defence Staff.

Before his appointment as the Army Staff Chief, Naravane served as the 40th Vice Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army, General Officer Commanding in chief of Army Training Command, and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Command.

In June 1980, MM Naravane was commissioned into the 7th Battalion The Sikh Light Infantry.

Chairman of Chiefs of Staff Committee:

The Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee was the head of the Indian Armed Forces. The appointment of senior-most Chief of Staff was made to serve as a Chairman until he retired.

After the creation of Chief of Defence Staff, CDS became the permanent Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee. Before that senior-most of the three Chiefs used to be the Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee.

About Chiefs of Staff Committee

The Chiefs of Staff Committee consists of the most senior military personnel. They advise on the operational military matters as well as on the preparation and conduct of the military operations. The Chiefs of Staff Committee consists of the heads of each branch of the armed forces: Chief of Air Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, and Chief of Army.

Chiefs of Staff Committee consists of CDS who is the Chairman and the professional head of the forces. The establishment of the Chiefs of Staff Committee goes back to the outbreak of World War II in 1939.

List of Chairman of Chiefs of Staff Committee (1947-2021)