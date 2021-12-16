Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Army Chief Gen Naravane assumes charge as Chairman of Chiefs of Staff Committee

Indian Army Chief Gen MM Naravane has been appointed as the Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee because of his seniority among the three service Chiefs. The position of head of the Chiefs of Staff Committee fell vacant after the death of the CDS Bipin Rawat in the IAF helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on December 8, 2021.

Created On: Dec 16, 2021 12:32 IST
Chairman of Chiefs of Staff Committee
Chairman of Chiefs of Staff Committee

Chief of staff Committee India: Indian Army Chief Gen MM Naravane has taken charge as the Chairman of Chiefs of Staff Committee comprising the three service chiefs. The post of the Chairman of Chiefs of Staff Committee had fallen vacant after the death of the Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat in the IAF helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on December 8, 2021.

Army Chief Gen MM Naravane has been appointed as the current Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee because of his seniority among the three service Chiefs. The Chief of Indian Air Force V R Chaudhari and the Chief of Indian Navy Admiral R Hari Kumar took over their respective positions on September 30 and November 30, 2021.

Chairman of Chiefs of Staff Committee: MM Naravane

MM Naravane is the current Chief of the Army Staff and the 58th Chairman of the Chiefs Staff Committee. Naravane took over as the Chief of Army Staff from Gen Bipin Rawat after the latter completed his term and was appointed as India’s first Chief of Defence Staff.

Before his appointment as the Army Staff Chief, Naravane served as the 40th Vice Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army, General Officer Commanding in chief of Army Training Command, and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Command.

In June 1980, MM Naravane was commissioned into the 7th Battalion The Sikh Light Infantry.

Chairman of Chiefs of Staff Committee:

The Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee was the head of the Indian Armed Forces. The appointment of senior-most Chief of Staff was made to serve as a Chairman until he retired.

After the creation of Chief of Defence Staff, CDS became the permanent Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee. Before that senior-most of the three Chiefs used to be the Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee.

About Chiefs of Staff Committee

The Chiefs of Staff Committee consists of the most senior military personnel. They advise on the operational military matters as well as on the preparation and conduct of the military operations. The Chiefs of Staff Committee consists of the heads of each branch of the armed forces: Chief of Air Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, and Chief of Army.

Chiefs of Staff Committee consists of CDS who is the Chairman and the professional head of the forces. The establishment of the Chiefs of Staff Committee goes back to the outbreak of World War II in 1939.

List of Chairman of Chiefs of Staff Committee (1947-2021)

Chairman of Chiefs of Staff Committee

Year

General Sir Robert Mcgregor Macdonald Lockhart

August to December 1947

Air Marshal Sir Thomas Elmhirst

December 1947 to January 1949

Admiral Sir William Edward Parry

January 1950 to October 1951

General Kodandera Madappa Cariappa

October 1951 to January 1953

Admiral Sir Charles Thomas Mark Pizey

January 1953 to July 1955

Air Marshal Subroto Mukherjee

July 1955 to November 1960

General Kodandera Subayya Thimayya

November 1960 to May 1961

Vice Admiral Ram Dass Katari

May 1961 to June 1962

Air Marshal Aspy Marwan Engineer

June 1962 to July 1964

Vice Admiral Bhaskar Sadashiv Soman

July 1964 to March 1966

General Jayanto Nath Chaudhari

March 1966 to June 1966

Air Chief Marshal Arjan Singh

June 1966 to July 1969

Admiral Adhar Kumar Chatterji

July 1969 to February 1970

Field Marshal Manekshaw

February 1970 to January 1973

General Gopal Gurunath Bewoor

January 1973 to January 1975

Air Chief Marshal Om Prakash Mehra

January 1975 to January 1976

Admiral Sourendra Nath Kohli

January 1976 to February 1976

General Tapishwar Narain Raina

February 1976 to May 1978

Air Chief Marshal Hrushikesh Moolgavkar

May 1978 to August 1978

Admiral Jal Cursetji

August 1978 to March 1979

General Om Prakash Malhotra

March 1979 to May 1981

Air Chief Marshal Idris Hasan Latif

May 1981 to August 1981

Admiral Ronald Lynsdale Pereira

August 1981 to February 1982

General Kotikalapudi Venkata Krishna Rao

March 1982 to July 1983

Air Chief Marshal Dilbagh Singh

July 1983 to September 1984

Admiral Oscar Stanley Dawson

September 1984 to November 1984

General Arun Shridhar Vaidya

December 1984 to January 1986

Admiral Radhakrishna Hariram Tahiliani

February 1986 to November 1987

Air Chief Marshal Denis La Fontaine

December 1987 to July 1988

Admiral Jayant Ganpat Nadkarni

July 1988 to November 1990

Air Chief Marshal Surinder Mehra

December 1990 to July 1991

General Sunith Francis Rodrigues

August 1991 to June 1993

Admiral Laxminarayan Ramdas

July 1993 to September 1993

General Bipin Chandra Joshi

October 1993 to November 1994

Air Chief Marshal Swaroop Krishna Kaul

November 1994 to December 1995

Admiral Vijay Singh Shekhawat

December 1995 to September 1996

General Shankar Roychowdhury

January 1996 to September 1997

Air Chief Marshal Satish Sareen

October 1997 to December 1998

General Ved Prakash Malik

January 1999 to September 2000

Admiral Sushil Kumar

October 2000 to December 2001

General Sundararajan Padmanabhan

December 2001 to December 2002

Admiral Madhvendra Singh

December 2002 to July 2004

Air Chief Marshal Srinivasapuram Krishnaswamy

July 2004 to December 2004

General Nirmal Chander Vij

December 2004 to January 2005

Admiral Arun Prakash

January 2005 to October 2006

Air Chief Marshal Shashindra Pal Tyagi

October 2006 to March 2007

General Joginder Jaswant Singh

March 2007 to September 2007

Admiral Sureesh Mehta

September 2007 to August 2009

General Deepak Kapoor

August 2009 to March 2010

Air Chief Marshal Pradeep Vasant Naik

March 2010 to July 2011

Admiral Nirmal Kumar Verma

July 2011 to August 2012

Air Chief Marshal Norman Anil Kumar Browne

August 2012 to December 2013

General Bikram Singh

December 2013 to July 2014

Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha

July 2014 to December 2016

Admiral Sunil Lamba

December 2016 to May 2019

Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa

May 2019 to September 2019

General Bipin Rawat

September 2019 to December 2021

General MM Naravane

December 2021

 

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

0 + 2 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF June 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF June 2021
    View all