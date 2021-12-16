Army Chief Gen Naravane assumes charge as Chairman of Chiefs of Staff Committee
Indian Army Chief Gen MM Naravane has been appointed as the Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee because of his seniority among the three service Chiefs. The position of head of the Chiefs of Staff Committee fell vacant after the death of the CDS Bipin Rawat in the IAF helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on December 8, 2021.
Army Chief Gen MM Naravane has been appointed as the current Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee because of his seniority among the three service Chiefs. The Chief of Indian Air Force V R Chaudhari and the Chief of Indian Navy Admiral R Hari Kumar took over their respective positions on September 30 and November 30, 2021.
MM Naravane is the current Chief of the Army Staff and the 58th Chairman of the Chiefs Staff Committee. Naravane took over as the Chief of Army Staff from Gen Bipin Rawat after the latter completed his term and was appointed as India’s first Chief of Defence Staff.
Before his appointment as the Army Staff Chief, Naravane served as the 40th Vice Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army, General Officer Commanding in chief of Army Training Command, and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Command.
In June 1980, MM Naravane was commissioned into the 7th Battalion The Sikh Light Infantry.
The Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee was the head of the Indian Armed Forces. The appointment of senior-most Chief of Staff was made to serve as a Chairman until he retired.
After the creation of Chief of Defence Staff, CDS became the permanent Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee. Before that senior-most of the three Chiefs used to be the Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee.
About Chiefs of Staff Committee
The Chiefs of Staff Committee consists of the most senior military personnel. They advise on the operational military matters as well as on the preparation and conduct of the military operations. The Chiefs of Staff Committee consists of the heads of each branch of the armed forces: Chief of Air Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, and Chief of Army.
Chiefs of Staff Committee consists of CDS who is the Chairman and the professional head of the forces. The establishment of the Chiefs of Staff Committee goes back to the outbreak of World War II in 1939.
List of Chairman of Chiefs of Staff Committee (1947-2021)
|
Chairman of Chiefs of Staff Committee
|
Year
|
General Sir Robert Mcgregor Macdonald Lockhart
|
August to December 1947
|
Air Marshal Sir Thomas Elmhirst
|
December 1947 to January 1949
|
Admiral Sir William Edward Parry
|
January 1950 to October 1951
|
General Kodandera Madappa Cariappa
|
October 1951 to January 1953
|
Admiral Sir Charles Thomas Mark Pizey
|
January 1953 to July 1955
|
Air Marshal Subroto Mukherjee
|
July 1955 to November 1960
|
General Kodandera Subayya Thimayya
|
November 1960 to May 1961
|
Vice Admiral Ram Dass Katari
|
May 1961 to June 1962
|
Air Marshal Aspy Marwan Engineer
|
June 1962 to July 1964
|
Vice Admiral Bhaskar Sadashiv Soman
|
July 1964 to March 1966
|
General Jayanto Nath Chaudhari
|
March 1966 to June 1966
|
Air Chief Marshal Arjan Singh
|
June 1966 to July 1969
|
Admiral Adhar Kumar Chatterji
|
July 1969 to February 1970
|
Field Marshal Manekshaw
|
February 1970 to January 1973
|
General Gopal Gurunath Bewoor
|
January 1973 to January 1975
|
Air Chief Marshal Om Prakash Mehra
|
January 1975 to January 1976
|
Admiral Sourendra Nath Kohli
|
January 1976 to February 1976
|
General Tapishwar Narain Raina
|
February 1976 to May 1978
|
Air Chief Marshal Hrushikesh Moolgavkar
|
May 1978 to August 1978
|
Admiral Jal Cursetji
|
August 1978 to March 1979
|
General Om Prakash Malhotra
|
March 1979 to May 1981
|
Air Chief Marshal Idris Hasan Latif
|
May 1981 to August 1981
|
Admiral Ronald Lynsdale Pereira
|
August 1981 to February 1982
|
General Kotikalapudi Venkata Krishna Rao
|
March 1982 to July 1983
|
Air Chief Marshal Dilbagh Singh
|
July 1983 to September 1984
|
Admiral Oscar Stanley Dawson
|
September 1984 to November 1984
|
General Arun Shridhar Vaidya
|
December 1984 to January 1986
|
Admiral Radhakrishna Hariram Tahiliani
|
February 1986 to November 1987
|
Air Chief Marshal Denis La Fontaine
|
December 1987 to July 1988
|
Admiral Jayant Ganpat Nadkarni
|
July 1988 to November 1990
|
Air Chief Marshal Surinder Mehra
|
December 1990 to July 1991
|
General Sunith Francis Rodrigues
|
August 1991 to June 1993
|
Admiral Laxminarayan Ramdas
|
July 1993 to September 1993
|
General Bipin Chandra Joshi
|
October 1993 to November 1994
|
Air Chief Marshal Swaroop Krishna Kaul
|
November 1994 to December 1995
|
Admiral Vijay Singh Shekhawat
|
December 1995 to September 1996
|
General Shankar Roychowdhury
|
January 1996 to September 1997
|
Air Chief Marshal Satish Sareen
|
October 1997 to December 1998
|
General Ved Prakash Malik
|
January 1999 to September 2000
|
Admiral Sushil Kumar
|
October 2000 to December 2001
|
General Sundararajan Padmanabhan
|
December 2001 to December 2002
|
Admiral Madhvendra Singh
|
December 2002 to July 2004
|
Air Chief Marshal Srinivasapuram Krishnaswamy
|
July 2004 to December 2004
|
General Nirmal Chander Vij
|
December 2004 to January 2005
|
Admiral Arun Prakash
|
January 2005 to October 2006
|
Air Chief Marshal Shashindra Pal Tyagi
|
October 2006 to March 2007
|
General Joginder Jaswant Singh
|
March 2007 to September 2007
|
Admiral Sureesh Mehta
|
September 2007 to August 2009
|
General Deepak Kapoor
|
August 2009 to March 2010
|
Air Chief Marshal Pradeep Vasant Naik
|
March 2010 to July 2011
|
Admiral Nirmal Kumar Verma
|
July 2011 to August 2012
|
Air Chief Marshal Norman Anil Kumar Browne
|
August 2012 to December 2013
|
General Bikram Singh
|
December 2013 to July 2014
|
Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha
|
July 2014 to December 2016
|
Admiral Sunil Lamba
|
December 2016 to May 2019
|
Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa
|
May 2019 to September 2019
|
General Bipin Rawat
|
September 2019 to December 2021
|
General MM Naravane
|
December 2021