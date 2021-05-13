Centre approves 1.5 lakh units of DRDO’s Oxycare system, how it will benefit during COVID-19?

The PM CARES Fund on May 12, 2021, approved the procurement of 1.5 lakh units of the Oxycare system, developed by DRDO, at a cost of Rs 322 crores. The Oxycare system aids in regulating the oxygen being administered to patients based on the SpO2 levels.

The Defence Ministry, Government of India, on May 12, 2021, announced that it will procure 50,000 automatic and 1 lakh manual Oxycare systems, along with non-breather masks, under the PM Cares Fund.

The Oxycare system is a boon during the deadly second wave of coronavirus pandemic. It can be used at COVID-19 care centers, Quarantine centers, hospitals as well as at homes.

Oxycare System: Key Points

•The Oxycare system has been indigenously developed by the Defence Bio-Engineering and ElectroMedical Laboratory (DEBEL), Bengaluru of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

•The DRDO has developed the Oxycare system for soldiers posted at extremely high-altitude ‘field area’ locations.

•The Oxycare system delivers supplemental oxygen based on the SpO2 levels and prevents the person from sinking into a state of hypoxia (shortage of oxygen in the body), which is a similar condition experienced by COVID-19 infected patients.

•The system has developed to function in extreme conditions such as low temperatures, humidity, and low barometric pressures.

•There are two versions of the Oxycare system, one consists of a nasal canula, a humidifier, a pressure regulator cum flow controller, and a 10-liter oxygen cylinder.

•Another is an automatic version that is equipped with electronic controls that automates the process of regulating the oxygen flow a SpO2 probe and a low-pressure regulator.

•The automatic version of Oxycare gives out an audio warning in care of failure scenarios such as probe disconnections or low SpO2 levels.

How is the Oxycare System beneficial during the pandemic?

•The Oxycare system can be used at COVID-19 care centers, Quarantine centers, hospitals as well as at homes with a controlled oxygen flow at 2/5/7/10 lpm flow.

•The automatic version of Oxycare will give out an audio warning in care of failure scenarios such as probe disconnections or low SpO2 levels. Such a feature increases its ease of use for people at home and also aids in limiting the exposure of medical staff to monitor the oxygen levels of patients.