Centre approves signing of MoU between India and Japan to promote cooperation in Textile Sector

The Union Government has approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Japan in order to improve the quality and testing of Indian textiles and clothing for the Japanese market.

The Cabinet chaired by PM Modi approved the signing of MoU between M/s Nissenken Quality Evaluation Centre, Japan, and Textiles Committee, India.

Memorandum of Understanding between India and Japan:

The signed MoU between India and Japan will enable M/s Nissenken Quality Evaluation Centre, Japan in assigning the Textile Committee as their Cooperative Testing and Inspection Services in India for Textiles and Apparel Products.

It will include Technical textiles and any other products mutually agreed upon at a later date for both the domestic and overseas buyers/clients.

Memorandum of Understanding signed between Finland and India:

The Union Government has also approved an MoU between India and Finland for the cooperation of the field of Geology and Mineral Resources.

The signed MoU between India and Finland will facilitate cooperation in the field of training, geology, suitability analysis, and mineral prognostication with the intent of strengthening and reinforcing the scientific links.