Centre deploys multidisciplinary teams in 10 states

The Union Health Ministry has decided to deploy multi-disciplinary teams in 10 states in the wake of an increasing number of Omicron and Covid-19 cases or a slow vaccination pace.

The Ministry released an office memorandum which stated, " In the view of the rapid surge in cases and deaths because of Covid-19, as reported by various news channels and state governments, it has been seen that the number of Omicron cases have emerged in some states."

The notification further stated that it has also been observed that the pace of COVID-19 vaccination in these states is less than the national average.

The central multi-disciplinary teams are being deployed to the 10 identified states in the wake of this situation. The teams will be stationed in the states for 3-5 days and they will work alongside the state authorities.

The 10 states include Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Mizoram, Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Punjab.

The multi-disciplinary teams will look at the following areas-

1. Contact tracing, surveillance and containment operations

2. Covid-19 testing and sending adequate samples for genome sequencing.

3. COVID appropriate behaviour and its enforcement

4. Availability of hospital beds, sufficient logistics including ventilators, ambulances and medical oxygen.

5. COVID-19 vaccination progress

The state-level central teams will assess the situation and suggest remedial actions and submit a report every evening on public health activities.

