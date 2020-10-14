Centre invites proposals for development of EV charging stations on major highways

The Central Government has invited proposals for the installation of the charging stations from those entities who plan to build and operate Electric Vehicles (EV) charging infrastructure on major expressways and highways in India.

The Heavy Industries Department has issued an Expression of Interest for inviting proposals from government organisations, oil PSUs, state-owned DISCOMs, PSUs (State/Central), and similar other private and public entities to build and operate the Public EV Charging Infrastructure.

Proposals invited for EV Charging Stations • The government has invited proposals from the interested entities for developing EV Charging stations on Ahmedabad-Vadodara, Mumbai-Pune, Delhi-Agra Yamuna, Bengaluru-Chennai, Bengaluru-Mysore, Surat-Mumbai, Eastern Peripheral, Agra-Lucknow, and Hyderabad-ORR Expressways. • Similar proposals have also been invited by the government for highways including Delhi-Kolkata, Delhi-Srinagar, Meerut to Gangotri Dham, Agra-Nagpur, Mumbai-Delhi, Mumbai-Nagpur, Mumbai-Panaji, Kolkata to Bhubaneshwar, and Mumbai-Bengaluru.

Phase II of FAME India Scheme:

The central government has approved the phase II of FAME [Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid and Electric Vehicles in India)] for 3 years starting from April 1, 2019.

Under phase II of the scheme, the government plans on supporting the development of EV (Electric Vehicles) charging infrastructure by extending the capitals grants to the organizations in order to promote the use of EV. The main focus of the FAME India Scheme is the electrification of public as well as shared transportation.