Centre launches India Toy Fair Website, virtual fair to be held from Feb 27 to March 2

The Indian government will organize the first ‘India Toy Fair-2021’ in a virtual mode from February 27 to March 2, 2021, to boost the toy manufacturing industry in India and for improving its global market share in line with ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Get Vocal for Local’ Campaigns.

The website of the Toy Fair, www.theindiatoyfair.in was inaugurated jointly by the Union Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani, Union Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal, and the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on February 11.

According to the official release, the website of the ‘India Toy Fair 2021’ will enable parents, children, exhibitors, teachers, etc. in registering themselves to participate in the virtual fair and also showcases the various facets of the Indian Toy Ecosphere.

Toys significant for learning and growth:

The Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ while speaking on the occasion mentioned that Indian toys have not only been a source of entertainment but have also been the tools of learning and growth.

He further added that as part of the implementation plan of the New Economic Policy 2020, a toy-based pedagogy is being developed from pre-school to grade 12. It will be based on toy making in class using low cost and no cost material.

Commitment to work for every department:

The Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal stated that the India Toy Fair is just another example that indicates that in the present government, all the departments work in a committed and coordinated manner.

He further added that it shows that the government gives due importance to even the seemingly small things and has a big vision. The minister also informed that a year back, complaints were received about the poor quality cheap toys being imported into the country which adversely affected the Indian toy industry.

Big boost to toys manufacturing industry:

The Union Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani mentioned that the initiative has been taken to give a big boost to the toy manufacturing industry under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Campaign for making transformative change in the industry by promoting ‘vocal for local’.

While mentioning that the Indian toy industry is the source of livelihood for many micro-enterprises and artisans, the Union Minister added that the 6 ministries of the central government have joined hands in making ‘India Toy Fair 2021’ a grand success. It shows the level of commitment and vision that the central government is reflecting towards the development of the Indian Toy Industry.