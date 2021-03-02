JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Coming Soon! To meet our Jury, click here

Centre of Excellence in gaming, related areas to be set up

The Centre of Excellence in gaming is at an advanced stage of preparation and will come into effect with the beginning of the new session in 2021.

Created On: Mar 2, 2021 11:30 ISTModified On: Mar 2, 2021 11:37 IST
Union I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry in collaboration with IIT Bombay has decided to form a Centre of Excellence in gaming and other related areas. This was informed by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on February 28, 2021. 

While addressing a virtual exhibition and prize announcement of "Khel Khel Mein", which is a pan-Maharashtra toy/game project design competition, the Union Minister said that the Centre of Excellence in gaming is at an advanced stage of preparation and will come into effect with the beginning of the new session in 2021.

Javadekar further highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's passion for preserving and perpetuating Indian values, heritage, and cultural ethos. He said that PM Modi is putting in the immense effort so that the children and youth of the country are made aware of the rich culture and tradition. 

He stated that we can introduce those values through modern technology and put it to optimum use. 

Significance 

The Centre of Excellence in Gaming and related areas will promote games created in India that promote Indian values, heritage and cultural ethos. 

Violent, addictive games not the solution

The I&B Minister further stated that many games played on mobile and other gadgets are "violent, explicit, addictive, and tend to create a complex in the mind of children. He added that PUBG was just one example of it and criticised the games saying that those games is not the solution.

He said that the solution is to create our own games and apps in line with Make In India initiative for the world so that these are adopted the world over for their basic values that are an integral part of our Indian ethos. 

Javadekar further said that this effort by the centre will fructify and lead the nation into creating new games that promote our Indian cultural ethos.

