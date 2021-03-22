Centre to form Empowered Committee for high-tech manufacturing

The Central Government has decided to set up an empowered committee for manufacturing in high technology areas to facilitate investments in technology-intensive sectors and promote manufacturing. This was informed by the Cabinet Secretariat on March 19, 2021.

The committee will comprise 10 members and will be headed by the Minister of Commerce and Industry.

Composition of the Empowered Committee

Minister of Commerce and Industry - Chairperson

Members:

1. Cabinet Secretary

2. Rajinder Khanna: Deputy National Security Advisor

3. Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal rade (DPIIT)

4. Additional Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs

5. N. Chandrasekaran, TATA Sons Chairman

6. Baba Kalyani, Bharat Forge Ltd Chairman

7. Pawan Goenka, Managing Director & CEO, Mahindra Group Chairman

8. Sridhar Vembu, Zoho Corporation CEO

9. Anshuman Tripathi, Semiconductor Domain Expert

The Secretaries of Department of Revenue, Department of Expenditure, Department of Economic Affairs and Sponsoring Ministry/Department may be invited to participate in the meetings of the Empowered Committee, as required, read the official statement issued by Cabinet secretariat.

Empowered Committee: Key Objectives

•The Empowered Committee will consider investment or project proposals in high technology areas.

•The committee will also be required to take action to facilitate investments, production and make recommendations for seeking approvals of a competent authority.