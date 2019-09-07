Chandrayaan-2 is going to touchdown the surface of the moon tonight. Chandrayaan-2 carries a total of 14 payloads, of which eight are on the orbiter, three on the lander, and two on the rover. ISRO chief K Sivan said that Vikram lander will reach on the surface of the moon between 1.30 am and 2.30 am followed by the rollout of rover 'Pragyan' between 5.30 am and 6.30 am. India will become the fourth country in the world to land on the lunar surface (after America, Russia and China). The entire Chandrayaan-2 project has cost Rs 978 crore. This mission will help to understand better about the Moon because still more information is required to know about its origin.

Timings The Vikram lander will land on the south pole of the moon between 1.30 and 2.30 am on Friday-Saturday night. Rover Pragyan from Vikram will come out between 5.30 to 6.30 am in the morning. Pragyan will do many experiments on the lunar surface in one lunar day (one day of the moon). One day of the moon is equal to 14 days on Earth. However, the orbiter will continue to work on the mission for a year. PM Modi will watch it live Prime Minister Narendra Modi will watch the historic landing live from the space agency's control room along with about 70 school children. Apart from them, two students who got top scores in ISRO’s online quiz competition have been invited by the ISRO to watch Chandrayaan-2’s landing live at the space centre.

When and Where to watch Chandrayaan-2 Live • Live streaming of Chandrayaan 2 landing will be available on the official ISRO website, the Twitter handle of ISRO, ISRO’s YouTube page, and also on ISRO’s Facebook page.

• The live telecast will start from 1:10 am IST onwards on 7 September 2019 (meaning after midnight tonight i.e. 6 September 2019).

• Live streaming of Chandrayaan-2 landing can be seen on ISRO's official website.

• Press Information Bureau (PIB) will also show live streaming on its YouTube page. • Apart from this, live streaming will be available on various TV Channels and news websites.

• Live streaming can be watched on laptops, smartphones and other devices with Internet connectivity.

Payloads of Lander Vikram