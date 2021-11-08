Chhath Puja 2021: Four Days Festival, Know Date and Shubh Timing

Chhath puja 2021 date: Chhath Puja 2021 will be celebrated this year from November 8 till November 11, 2021. Chhath Puja is a festival dedicated to the Sun God and it is mainly observed by the people from Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Chhath Puja is a four-day-long festival that is celebrated after Diwali. Chhath mainly involves the offering of 'Arghya' to the rising and setting sun by fasting women, standing in knee-deep water.

Chhath Puja 2021 date: Know all dates, sunrise and sunset time

Chhath Puja 2021 Starting Day- November 8th, Monday

Chhath Puja 2021 Last day- November 11th, Thursday

Day 1 - Nahay Khay (November 8)

Sunrise- 6.38am

Sunset- 5.31pm

Day 2 - Karna (November 9)

Sunrise- 6.39am

Sunset- 5.31pm

Day 3 - Chhath Puja (November 10)

Sunrise- 6.40am

Sunset- 5.30pm

Day 4- Usha Arghya (November 11)

Sunrise- 6.41am

Sunset- 5.29pm

Chhath Puja public holiday- November 10 The Delhi government has declared November 10 as a public holiday on the account of Chhath Puja. Last year, the festival was not celebrated grandly due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Chhath Puja 2021 - Know all about it!

Chhath Puja Significance

Chhath Puja is an ancient Hindu Vedic festival that is native to the Indian states of Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh and Nepal.

Chhath Puja History

The Chhath Puja is celebrated by worshiping the Sun God and his Vedic consorts Pratyusha (Goddess of Dusk) and Usha (Vedic Goddess of Dawn) to thank the gods for bestowing life on earth and to request granting of certain wishes.

"Chhathi Maiya" is worshipped as the "Goddess of the festival. She is the personified mother goddess who provides support and strength to the poor.

How is Chhath Puja celebrated?

Chhath Puja is observed over four days. The devotees fast all day and offer Arghya, which is a special type of offering, in the evening of the first day and morning of the second day.

The devotees also stand in the water for long periods of time and abstain from drinking water to observe the holy festival. Devotees also perform a prostration march as they head for the river banks.

Chhath Puja most eco-friendly religious festival?

According to environmentalists, Chhath Puja is one of the most eco-friendly religious festivals that should be used to spread "the message of nature conservation".

The festival also transcends the rigid caste system, as all devotees without any caste distinction prepare almost similar prasad and other items and arrive at the banks of rivers or ponds to offer prayers to the Sun god. Chhath is now celebrated in other parts of the nation as well.