Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022: Quotes, History and Significance

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022: Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is observed annually on February 19. This year, the 392nd birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the great Maratha warrior, was celebrated on February 19, 2022.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is mainly observed in Maharashtra and it is a public holiday in the state. Although the legendary tales of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj transcends the state's borders and are known across India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on the occasion, "I bow to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. His outstanding leadership and emphasis on social welfare has been inspiring people for generations. He was uncompromising when it came to standing up for values of truth and justice. We are committed to fulfilling his vision."

I bow to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. His outstanding leadership and emphasis on social welfare has been inspiring people for generations. He was uncompromising when it came to standing up for values of truth and justice. We are committed to fulfilling his vision. pic.twitter.com/Oa3JLT0P67 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2022

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti History

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is celebrated every year on February 19 to celebrate the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Shivaji Maharaj was born on February 19, 1630, in Shivneri Fort, near the city of Junnar, present-day Pune district. Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti was first celebrated by Mahatma Jyotirao Phule in 1870.

Who was Shivaji?

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was the first Chhatrapati and founder of the Maratha Empire. He had re-established Hindavi Swarajya, self-rule of the Hindu people.

He is considered as the greatest Maratha ruler who carved an enclave from the declining Adilshahi sultanate of Bijapur, which became the start of the Maratha Empire.

He seized the Torna fort at the young age of 16 years and by 17 years, he had seized the Raigad and Kondana forts. He is popularly known as Shivaji Bhosale and was a member of the Bhonsle Maratha clan.

His efforts and contributions in reviving the Maratha empire amid the Mughal rule in India, including his fued with Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, are well documented in India.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Celebrations

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is a public holiday in Maharashtra. The day is observed with much pomp and devotion in the state.