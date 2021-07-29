Chhattisgarh to launch scheme to provide Rs. 6,000 per year to landless families

The Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel announced on July 28, 2021, that the state government will launch Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Bhoomihin Krishi Majdoor Nyay Yojana under which the landless families will be provided financial assistance of Rs. 6,000 every year.

The Chief Minister was replying to the debate on the demand proposals for the first supplementary budget of the Fiscal Year 2021-22. After the discussion, the supplementary budget was passed worth Rs. 2,485.59 crores.

Chief Minister Baghel during the debate also claimed that the Central Government had consented to buy 60 lakh metric tons of rice from the state, however, it took only 24 lakh MT. The State Government had to auction the remaining stock at a loss.

Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Bhoomihin Krishi Majdoor Nyay Yojana: Key Highlights

• Under the scheme, the families who do not possess agricultural land and are dependent on agriculture labour or MGNREGA work in the rural areas will be given the assistance of Rs. 6,000 every year.

• Other sections of the rural population such as dhobis, barbers, priests, and blacksmiths will also be covered under the same scheme.

• The scheme by the State Government will be implemented from the ongoing Fiscal year with a provision of Rs. 200 crores made in the supplementary budget.

Other developments in Chhattisgarh:

• Lack of facilities had posed challenges in the state during the first and second wave of a pandemic but now the state government has been making efforts to ensure the availability of medical facilities all over Chhattisgarh.

• To strengthen the medical facilities, a provision of Rs. 957 crores have been made for the Health Department.

• During the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chhattisgarh not only did a good work of managing the situation but also supplied medical oxygen to various other states.

• The Chief Minister informed that a provision for the construction of the special jail with the capacity to house 1,500 prisoners at a cost of Rs. 126 crores in Bilaspur district has been made.

Chandulal Chandrakar Memorial College, Durg (Acquisition) Bill, 2021:

Chhattisgarh Government, earlier in the day, also tabled the Chandulal Chandrakar Memorial College, Durg (Acquisition) Bill, 2021, in the assembly. The discussion is yet to take place.

The CM mentioned that a provision of Rs. 39 crore has been made for the acquisition of private-run Chandulal Chandrakar Memorial College, Durg.