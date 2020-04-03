China to host Asian Youth Games in 2021

China, the epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, will host the third edition of Asian Youth Games from November 20 to 28, 2021. The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) announced this decision in a letter to all the Asians member nations on April 3, 2020.

In its statement, the OCA mentioned that it is continuing its activity and coordination with the various Asian Games Organising Committee, while maintaining a strict isolation policy, to ensure that the preparations of the games are not disrupted.

The OCA informed that the decision regarding the dates and the venue was taken in coordination with the Shantou 3rd Asian Youth Games Organising Committee (SAYGOC).

Asian Youth Games 2021: Date & Venue

The third Asian Youth Games will be held from November 20-28, 2021 in Shantou, a city on the eastern coast of Guangdong, China.

Asian Youth Games

The Asian Youth Games is a multi-sport event that is held once in every four years with the athletes participating from all over Asia. The Olympic Council of Asia organizes the Asian Youth Games. The Games are also considered as the second largest sports event after the Asian Games.

The first-ever Asian Youth Games were held in Singapore in 2011 and then in China in 2013, where more than 2500 athletes took part.

Asian Youth Games 2021 will include the following 18 sports: