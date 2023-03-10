54th CISF Raising Day 2023 Celebrated Today, PM Modi Greets Security Forces

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his felicitations to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on its 54th ‘Raising Day’ celebrated today i.e. March 10, 2023 (Friday). PM Modi extolled the Central Force as it plays a pivotal role in ensuring 24-hour continuous safety to the critical infrastructures across the country.

Modi asserted that the military force is widely known for its valuable hard work. PM Modi took to the Twitter handle to extend his best wishes to all CISF Personnel. The CISF has a major role in the country’s security networks they are deployed for providing nonstop security at various key locations that involve critical and strategic infrastructure. India’s Prime Minister goes on further by saying that the professional work and observatory aspects of the army force.

#CISF is celebrating its 53 yrs of dedicated service to the nation #CISFRaisingDay for the 1st time out of Delhi @ NISA Hyderabad on 12th Mar' 2023. Hon’ble HM Shri @AmitShah will grace the grand celebration.



Watch live streaminghttps://t.co/chmzVcZ0cJ — CISF (@CISFHQrs) March 10, 2023

Why is CISF Raising Day celebrated?

March 10 is observed yearly as the CISF Raising Day. CISF is the primary armed police force under the Ministry of Home Affairs. It is responsible for carrying out various important tasks such as security to public sector undertakings, power plants, seaports, airports and other infrastructure projects of the government across India.

On their Raising Day, best wishes to all @CISFHQrs personnel. The CISF has a vital role in our security apparatus. They provide round the clock security at key locations including critical and strategic infrastructure. The force is known for its hardwork and professional outlook. pic.twitter.com/yo7OkdpbuN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 10, 2023

Hence, this day is celebrated for the appreciation of the several roles that they fulfil. The CISF unit is involved in various social welfare activities as instructed by the government. The dedicated team safeguards the assets of the country and executes rescue operations in required emergency situations.

Indian Railways salutes the audacious personnel on #CISFRaisingDay for their tenacious courage in strengthening the safety of government infrastructure projects and establishments across the country. pic.twitter.com/dzbvJovyvU — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 10, 2023

CISF Establishment

Under the Indian Parliament Act, CISF was set up on March 15 1969 and the strength was 2,800 at that time. It is a highly reputable federal police organisation in India. Its main aim is to provide high-level security to more than 356 industrial units, government facilities, and projects that are located across the country.

On March 10, it completed 54 years and for the first time, this day is being celebrated outside of Delhi, as tweeted by CISF. Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs of India will attend the grand celebration as the Chief Guest.

Emergence of CISF

Talking about the origin of CISF, it was formed after the massive fire which broke out at the Heavy Engineering Corporation Plant in Ranchi in 1964 which further gave rise to this organisation. A disastrous fire broke out at HEC Ranchi and subsequently led to the disrupted functioning of PSUs at Ranchi, Rourkela etc. Hence, in order to provide better protection and security for the PSUs, CISF was created.

On the occasion of the 54th Anniversary of CISF, Union Home Minister Amit Shah proclaimed that the efforts of force are commendable for their “instrumental” and “unwavering commitment” to the nation’s security for so many years and beyond.

Also Read: Oscars Academy Awards 2023: 2 Days to go, Know Theme, Predictions, and Nominations here