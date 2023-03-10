Oscars Academy Awards 2023: 2 Days to go, Know Theme, Predictions, and Nominations here

The 2023 Oscars is scheduled to be held at Dolby Theatre Auditorium in Los Angeles on March 12, 2023 (Sunday). The Academy reveals that singer-actress Lady Gaga has omitted her performance of her Oscar-nominated song “Hold My Hand” in the “Best Original Song” category. This song is from the 2022 film “Top Gun: Maverick”.

The Academy informed this in an official conference that was organised on March 08, 2023 (Wednesday). Lady Gaga will reportedly be absent from the Oscar Awards Function as her schedule collides with her upcoming rumoured film “Joker: Folie à Deux”.

At the press meet, the Will Smith factor was also addressed by Oscar’s Creative Team. The team involves Executive Producer and Showrunner Glenn Weiss, Award-winning Executive Producer and Showrunner Ricky Kirshner, and Musical Director Rickey Minor. Further, it also includes Writers Dave Boone, Nefetari Spencer and Agathe Panaretos along with Producer Sarah Levine Hall, as reported by Variety.

Oscars 2023 Theme

The Creative Team highlights this year’s show themes. It announces that the main idea behind the 2023 Oscars will be about “honouring the crafts and what it takes to make a movie”. Moreover, the previous year’s Smith’s slap gate incident will also be addressed in a humorous way at the event.

Will Smith won the “Best Actor” award at last year's awards ceremony. After he slapped host Chris Rock, he is not allowed to enter the Oscars for the next 10 years. Hence, he will not be presenting any awards this time.

Executive Producer Molly McNearney stated in a recent conference that they will move forward with the issue and acknowledge it amusingly. In addition to this, this year’s awards won’t be like last year and the slap gate episode can be taken in a comedic fashion. Kirshner who is a newcomer to the team emphasized that this was a new show, quite different from what regular viewers witness. The show will have presenters for each category.

What can the audience expect in Oscars 2023?

On March 12, the show is about to exhibit various interesting themes for the audience to stay tuned. Last year, Bill Kramer, the CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences asserted to Variety that all categories will be presented in the live telecast and the audience will be able to watch this during the event.

Kirshner also says that this year`s show is about "honouring the crafts and what it takes to make a movie." Most importantly, the masses enjoy the actors and entertain by their actions in front of the camera however, there are a plethora of people who work behind those scenes and make the movies worth watching. Many people do not have knowledge about what it takes to make and cast a movie but this time, the team has planned to showcase it.

Oscars 2023 Predictions

From the musical point of view, Minor who last served as the show`s Music Director in 2020 proclaims that the diverse presentation of musical songs from all films and notable writers and composers will be featured. This will come out on the show as the orchestra will be staged followed by outstanding performances.

Along with this, Minor reiterated the ceremony would witness the celebration of the 95th anniversary of the awards. Also, the team said that there are a lot of materials and ideas of treasure to choose from for the event. Indian blockbuster film “RRR” and its globally popular song “Naatu Naatu” will be performed at the ceremony by the respective singers Rahul Pipligunj and Kala Bhairava.

Proud Moment for Deepika at Oscars 2023

After “RRR”, beautiful actress Deepika Padukone has adorned herself for the upcoming Oscars 2023 event. This global-level achiever is appointed to be one of the top presenters at the 95th Academy Awards.

At Dolby Theatre in the Ovation Hollywood, US, she will be making India proud after she represented the country at Cannes 2022 as she was one of the jury members. Deepika will be joining the illustrious team of presenters such as Emily Blunt, Jennifer Connelly, Michael B Jordan, and Samuel L Jackson, among other Hollywood personalities at the award show.

