CJI SA Bobde launches Supreme Court’s first AI-driven research portal ‘SUPACE’

The Supreme Court of India launched the first Artificial Intelligence-driven research portal (Supreme Court Portal for Assistance in Court’s Efficiency (SUPACE) on April 06, 2021.

Supreme Court’s Artificial Intelligence Committee is organising an event for the launch of AI portal SUPACE in #SupremeCourt today at 5.00 pm.



The SUPACE will be launched by CJI SA Bobde, in the presence of Justice Nageswara Rao. #SUPACE #SupremeCourt pic.twitter.com/dG5ZYWaXjZ — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) April 6, 2021

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde described it as a ‘hybrid system’ and ‘a perfect blend of human intelligence and machine learning’ that does wonderwhen paired with human intelligence.

CJI Bobde stressed the fact that Artificial Inteligence (AI) would not play any role in decision making in the court. He stated that AI is better at processing words and figures; hence it will only collect all the necessary important data, discover facts, and present it to the Judges, the final call will rest with the Judges.

CJI designate N V Ramana said that the launch of SUPACE marks an important historical day in the history of Supreme Court of India and the Judiciary. “Introduction of the AI tool is another feather in the cap of CJI,” he added. This will assist the Judiciary system to reduce pendency and faster deliverance of justice to needy people.

The technical team behind the development of the AI tool presented a live demo of SUPACE at the launch event.

What is SUPACE?

•SUPACE stands for Supreme Court Portal for Assistance in Court’s Efficiency.

•On April 06, 2021, the Chief Justice of India S A Bobde launched the AI-driven research portal SUPACE for the Indian Judiciary system.

•SUPACE will assist the judges with the collection of data, the discovery of facts, processing words and figures in turn saving time and improving efficiency.

•The AI-driven tool is designed to only process information and make it available to the Judges to take a decision. It will not take any part in the decision making.

•In the initial phases, only the Judges of Delhi and Bombay High Courts dealing with criminal cases will use on an experimental basis.

Potential of Artificial Intelligence in Indian Judiciary

•Artificial Intelligence in the judiciary enables the automation of mundane processes. The legal teams must deal with a lot of data and processing information. Implementation of AI can be effective in reducing pendency, faster and better processing of information.

•AI in the Indian Judiciary has a huge potential of assisting the judges with legal research work, collection of relevant facts, the discovery of facts, in turn expediting the judicial process.

•CJI SA Bobde, who was also the first chairman of the Artificial Intelligence Committee, Supreme Court of India, had mentioned ambitious plans of leveraging AI in the judicial system during his oath as the Chief Justice in 2019.

•Justice L Nageshwara Rao, current chairman of the Supreme Court’s Artificial Intelligence Committee, mentioned during the launch of SUPACE that AI will not make human lawyers or judges redundant, but such systems can address bottlenecks resulting in excessive delays.

•Also, the Supreme Court of India had been working on the idea of e-Courts for which a third draft proposal has been released by the Supreme Courts’ e-Committee.

•e-Courts project is a concept based on the ‘National Policy and Action Plan for Implementation of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in the India Judiciary – 2005’ submitted by e-Committee, Supreme Court of India.