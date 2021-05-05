COAI welcomes Telecom Department’s approval to 5G Technology and spectrum trials

The Cellular Operators Association of India- COAI on May 4, 2021, welcomed the decision of the Telecom Department to give approval to the applications of the telecom service providers for conducting the 5G Trials in the country.

The Department of Telecom approved the applications of the telecom service providers- TSPs- Bharti Airtel Ltd, Vodafone Idea Ltd., Reliance JioInfocomm Ltd, and MTNL- for conducting the 5 G trials.

In an official statement, Lieutenant General Dr. SP Kochhar, Director-General of COAI stated that COAI welcomes the decision of the government of starting the exhaustive 5G trials in the different categories of locations across India.

The statement added that the move will further help in stimulating the local research and development ecosystem.

Telecom Department gives go-ahead for 5G Technology and Spectrum Trials



What will happen under the 5G trials?

• The 5G trials by the Telecom Service Providers in various locations of the country will help in stimulating the local Research and Development ecosystem in order to develop innovative applications tailored to commercial needs.

• The trials will also enable the TSPs to validate the 5G Technologies and also use cases such as Industry 4.0 and IoT.

• The Telecom Service Providers whose application was approved have tied up with the original equipment manufacturers and technology providers- Nokia, Ericsson, C-DOT, and Samsung. In addition to this, Reliance JioInfocomm Ltd will also be conducting trials using its own indigenous technology.

5G Trials by the TSPs: Key details

• At present, the duration of the trials is for a period of 6 months. This will include the time period of 2 months for the procurement and setting up of the equipment.

• The permission letters by the government have specified that TSP will be required to conduct trials in semi-urban and rural settings. It will be done in addition to the urban settings so that the benefit of the 5G Technology is escalated across the country and is not limited only to the urban areas.

• The Telecom Service Providers are also encouraged to conduct the trials using 5Gi technology in addition to the already known 5G Technology.