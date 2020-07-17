Cochin Shipyard signs contract to build autonomous electric ferries for Norway

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has signed a contract with ASKO Maritime AS, Norway for the construction and supply of the two autonomous electric ferries along with an option to build two more identical vessels.

As per CSL, the project will put the company into a league of premier shipbuilding yards in the world, which will be known capable of handling high tech vessel construction. The company has not yet disclosed the value of the contract.

The announced project is Norway’s ambitious one which is partially funded by the Norwegian government. The project aims at emission-free transport of goods across the Oslofjord.

Key Highlights:

• ASKO Maritime AS is a subsidiary of NorgesGruppen which is one of the largest players in the Norwegian retail segment.

• The vessels will be managed by Massterly AS which is the first company that has been set up to operate autonomous vessels and take technical management. It is a joint venture between Wilhelmsen, one of the largest maritime shipping companies and Kongsberg, an autonomous technology company.

• As per CSL, once operational, the vessel will create a new benchmark for the merchant shipping world in the field of autonomous vessels with zero carbon emissions.

About the vessels:

Naval Dynamics, Norway has designed the vessels using Kongsberg Maritime systems along with detailed engineering that will be carried out by CSL. The vessels will be built under DNV GL Classification.

The vessels which are 67 km long will initially be delivered as a full electric transport ferry, it will be powered by 1846 kWh capacity batteries.

After the commissioning of autonomous equipment as well as field trials in Norway, it will start operating as a fully autonomous ferry of ASKO that will be able to transport almost full loaded 16 Standard EU trailers in one go across the fjords.