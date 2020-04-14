CollabCAD: 3D product design software launched for the students

CollabCAD has been jointly launched by Atal Innovation Mission, National Informatics Centre (NIC) and NITI Aayog on April 13, 2020. CollabCAD is a digital software system that will help students in creating 3D designs.

Official Statement by Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) mentioned CollabCAD as software for 3D modeling and Printing.

Atal Tinkering Labs are established in 5,000 schools across India. It provides a place for the students to work on their ideas and creativity.

Objective:

The purpose is to encourage students of Atal Tinkering Labs to create 3D designed data across the network and access that data for storage and visualization.

CollabCAD: Key Highlights

• As 3D printing has become an integral part of 21st-century innovations, designing through CollabCAD will help over 2.5 million students who will be able to access it.

• The 3D software will be used by 5,000 schools where Atal Tinkering Labs are established.

• It is a platform to utilize indigenously, made in India software for 3D modeling/slicing to use 3D printing.

• The computer-enabled software is a solution from 2D drafting & detailing to 3D product design.

Other Developments by Atal Innovation Mission:

Atal Innovation Mission in partnership with Learning Links Foundation and Dell Technologies has also launched the Game Development Module. Students can put their innovative ideas through this platform while sitting at home. It helps students to create their own games and share it with others as well. The platform encourages the transition from Game Players to Game Makers.

About Atal Innovation Mission:

Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) is an initiative by NITI Aayog that promotes entrepreneurship and innovation among youngsters across the country.

The objective of the programme is to create and promote a place for innovative ideas at schools, universities, industry levels, and research institutions.