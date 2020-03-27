Coronavirus in India: List of state wise positive cases, death toll at 16

Coronavirus in India: The whole world is affected by Coronavirus infection, it has engulfed 196 countries. According to information from the Ministry of Health, in India, 694 people have been found positive with Coronavirus infection till March 26, 2020 midnight.

The maximum number of positive cases of Coronavirus has been found in Maharashtra and Kerala. According to news agency AFP’s calculations, about 5 lakh cases have been registered in 181 countries since the first case of the virus was reported in China in December and 19,246 of them have died. In India, 16 people have been died due to COVID-19 till March 26, 2020.

First death in Kashmir

As per the media reports, Jammu and Kashmir’s Principal Secretary (Planning Commission) informed that a 65-year-old man from Hyderpora in Srinagar passes away due to Coronavirus on March 26, 2020. Four of his contacts also tested positive.

State-wise numbers of COVID-19 cases in India State Cases Maharashtra 128 Kerala 118 Karnataka 55 Telangana 44 Uttar Pradesh 41 Rajasthan 41 Haryana 30 Delhi 36 Punjab 33 Gujarat 43 Tamil Nadu 26 Ladakh 13 Madhya Pradesh 20 West Bengal 10 Jammu and Kashmir 13 Chandigarh 07 Uttarakhand 05 Bihar 06 Odisha 02 Puducherry 01 Mizoram 01 Goa 03 Table Updated till March 27, 2020 (09:00 am)

COVID-19 in Europe/US

COVID-19 has shifted its epicentre from Asia to Europe as the US has reported 13347 new cases on March 25, 2020. As per the media reports, 247 people died in the US on the same day, the total number of deaths has increased to 1027 in the USA. Spain was at number two and here 7457 new cases were reported and the total number of cases has increased to 49515. In Spain, 656 people died due to this infection on March 25, 2020, taking the total death toll to 3647 in Spain only.