Coronavirus Live Update: Thackeray announces lockdown in Mumbai, Malls in Delhi to be Closed

Coronavirus Live Update: India's confirmed COVID-19 cases crossed 200 on March 20, 2020, as 25 fresh cases were reported from states including Punjab, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh. In an effort to combat spread of the deadly virus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has requested all citizens to self isolate and observe 'Janata Curfew' on March 22. India has banned the entry of all international commercial flights for one week from March 22.

Live Update @ 2:10 PM: Malls in Delhi to be Closed

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced another measure to stop the march of COVID-19 in the National Capital. CM Kejriwal sent out a tweet from his official twitter handle which said “In view of the prevailing situation, we are closing down all Malls (except grocery, pharmacy and vegtable shops in them)”.

Live Update @ 2:00 PM: Sri Lanka imposes Nation-wise Curfew

Sri Lankan government has decided to impose a nation-wide curfew starting from today i.e. 20th March 2020 to Monday – 23rd March 2020 as part of its measures to combat the spread of COVID-19. The decision was announced by Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office after the country’s election commission postponed the Parliamentary Elections due to Coronavirus outbreak. New dates for Sri Lankan Parliamentary Elections will be announced after 25th March 2020.

Live Update @ 1:30 PM: Thackeray announces lockdown in Mumbai, MMR region

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced complete lockdown of Mumbai, MMR region, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur after the number of positive cases of COVID-19 rose to 52. While briefing media persons, he also said that the government is not planning to shutdown public transport in the city but will bring down staff strength at government offices now to 25% from 50% (decided last week). Maha CM also said that while several private offices, restaurants, etc. have taken their own precautions, his government has asked offices to ask employees to work from home. Lockdown to be applicable from mid-night until 31st March 2020.

Live Updates @ 12:30 am: Coronavirus Global Toll

Coronavirus has affected over 2,45,000 people across the globe and the current death toll read over 10,000 deaths. Italy has overtaken China in terms of the people who have succumbed to the virus.

Live Updates @ 12:15 am: Four new cases in Delhi

Four new confirmed coronavirus cases were reported in Delhi on March 19, taking the total number to 14. Two among them have travel history to Italy. Overall three people have recovered in the national capital.

Live Updates @ 12:00 am: Delhi Metro to skip crowded stations

The Delhi metro issued an advisory on COVID-19 on March 19 urging people to use metro only for essential travel, maintain social distancing, avoid crowding of stations and follow the advisory of the Health Ministry. The DMRC announced that the trains will stop at crowded stations or where people are not maintaining the directed 1m distance.

Following is the DMRC advisory on coronavirus:

Live Updates @ 11:45 am: Government creates Whatsapp Chatbot

The centre has created a whatsapp chatbot to answer all queries related to COVID-19 virus. The government whatsapp chatbot is called MyGov Corona Helpdesk. People can get their answers by sending their query on - 9013151515 whatsapp number. They will be receiving an automated response.

Live Updates @ 11:40 am: Allow Work from Home to Employees: Delhi Govt to Pvt Organizations

Delhi Government in its latest advisory has urged private organizations including private sector offices, multinational companies, IT firms, industries, corporate offices to allow their employees the option to ‘Work from Home’ as a precautionary measure to counter Coronavirus. The advisory has asked private organizations to implement Work From Home Policy until 31st March 2020.

Live Updates @ 11:30 am:Masks, Fake Hand sanitizers worth Rs 7 lakh seized

Despite warning from state government to not hoard health essentials, Masks and Hand Sanitizers worth Rs 7 lakh were seized from Jalna District in Maharashtra. As per PTI report, officials from the Food Supply Office, Food and Drug Administration and the Local Crime Branch conducted a joint operation to recover 730 bottles of fake hand sanitisers and 18,900 masks worth Rs Rs 7 lakh. According to the statement of crime branch chief Rajendra Singh Gour, a case has been registered against shop owner Hastimal Bamb for hoarding.

Live Updates @ 11:15 am: 3 Test Positive in Gujarat

Gujarat, which had so far not reported any cases of COVID-19, has now said that 3 people with travel history have tested positive for Coronavirus infection. According to the details provided by Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary, Health & Family Welfare, Govt of Gujarat; 2 people from Ahmedebad with travel history to Finland and New York; and 1 person from Vadodara with travel history to Spain, have tested positive.

Live Updates @ 11:00 am: India's confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 200

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases crossed 200 on March 20, after 25 fresh cases were reported across India including in West Bengal, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

Live Updates @ 10:40 am: Suspension of Concessional Travel

The Indian Railways and Civil Aviation have decided to suspend all concessional travel with the exemption of patients, students and divyang category individuals.

Live Updates @ 10:30 am: Government urges Work From Home for Private Sector Employees

The centre has requested the states to enforce work from home for the private sector employees who are working in emergency or essential services. The Group B and C central government employees have also been asked to attend office on alternate week to reduce crowding.

Live Updates @ 10:15 am: All Citizens above 65 years of age directed to self isolate

The Prime Minister in his live television address on March 19 had directed all citizens above the age of 65 years to remain at home and avoid going out at all costs. The state government is expected to issue appropriate directions to the senior citizens. advising them to stay at home. The directive exempts government servants, public representatives and medical professionals. The children below the age of 10 years have also been requested to stay at home.

Live Updates @ 10:00 am: India bans entry of International commercial flights from March 22

India has banned the entry all international commercial passenger flights for one week from March 22, 2020. The effort is aimed at controlling the coronavirus outbreak in the nation and review the country's preparedness to deal with the outbreak.