List of cities lockdown in India: Delhi, Mumbai, Noida, Gurugram, Bihar, Rajasthan under Complete Lock Down

Coronavirus Lockdown in India: With the number of COVID-19 cases in India rising significantly, the Central and State Governments have gone into battle mode to combat the deadly virus. As part of the several measures announced to contain Coronavirus spread, several state governments including National Capital Delhi and the Financial Capital Mumbai have announced complete lockdown to enforce social distancing among the people. In addition to these two major cities, several other cities and towns across India have also announced a complete lockdown to break the chain of human transmission of COVID-19.

According to the official numbers available right now, around 75 Districts across India have announced complete lockdown to facilitate government’s measure to curb the spread of COVID-19.

What is Complete Lockdown?

According to media agencies, the lockdown that has been imposed on several cities across India is meant to restrict movement of people and curb the social gathering to enforce social distancing among the citizen. This would in turn break the chain of transmission of Coronavirus. However, during the lockdown period, essential services will be available to the citizens. Simply put, people involved in providing essential services i.e. medical, financial, media, daily necessities will be able to carry on with their professional duties while ensuring social distancing guidelines.

Lockdown across various cities in India has been imposed under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. In case of outbreak of an epidemic, this act empowers the district administration to seal the borders of the district to check the spread of the disease. When a lockdown is announced, the movement of people is restricted and no person from outside is allowed to enter the area which is under lockdown.

What is allowed and banned during a Lockdown?

During a lockdown,

Movement of people is restricted in the areas under lockdown. People who want to move out need to showcase valid id and reason for travel before they move out. Assembly of people for social functions is banned Essential services including healthcare, daily necessities (milk, vegetables, pharmacy, grocery stores and hospitals) are allowed to remain open All other business or commercial establishments are closed Public and Private transport is banned or regulated with minimum frequency. Restrictions are placed on entry and movement of vehicles

List of Cities / Districts under Complete Lockdown due to Coronavirus

With rising number of cases, state government across the country have announced lockdown in several districts and cities. These include National Capital Delhi, for which Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a complete lock down today evening after a high-level meeting. In addition to this, Rajasthan government has announced complete lockdown across the state while in Gujarat several major cities including Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara have been under lockdown. The list of districts / cities under lockdown due to Coronavirus outbreak are as follows: