Coronavirus Crisis Live Updates: PM Modi to address the nation at 8 PM, COVID-19 cases rise above 170 mark

Coronavirus Crisis Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation regarding the COVID-19 outbreak today at 8pm. The Health Ministry has advised all educational institutions to postpone their exams till March 31st. India is fighting against all odds to stay put in stage II of the novel coronavirus and avoid stage III, which is community transmission. The Health Ministry has reassured that currently, there is no evidence of community transmission of the deadly virus.

Live Updates @ 1:00 pm: Exams postponed

Leading educational institutions in India including the UGC, CBSE and ICSE board have postponed all exams scheduled till March 31st. The new schedule will be announced after March 31.

Live Updates @ 12:45 pm: Meghalaya shuts off for tourists

Meghalaya has asked all tourists to reschedule their travel plans. All tourist spots in the state will remain closed till March 31st.

Live Updates @ 12:30 pm: A high-level group of ministers meeting will be held shortly at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi.

Live Updates @ 12:15 pm: Maharashtra CM statement

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said that the state is fighting a war against #Coronavirus. He has urged all to take necessary precautionary measures and avoid unnecessary travelling. According to the state public health minister, the total number of cases has reached 49 in Maharashtra.

Key Precautionary Measures undertaken in Maharashtra: The dabbawalas of Mumbai have decided to suspend their services from March 20 till March 31, 2020. Mumbai's Haji Ali Dargah will also remain closed until further orders.

Live Updates @ 12:00 pm: AIIMS doctors use self-made sanitizers, masks

The doctors and medical staff at AIIMS are using self-made hand sanitizers and plastic masks in the wake of shortage of personal protective medical gear. The doctors have created makeshift plastic masks that cover the entire face. The doctors of the microbiology department have created the alcohol-based sanitizers.

Live Updates @ 11:50 am: State-wise confirmed new cases

Chhattisgarh

A 24-year-old woman has been tested positive for coronavirus in Raipur, Chhattisgarh , as per Chhattisgarh Health Min TS Singh Deo. She had returned to India from London on March 15. None of her family members show any symptoms as of now.

Delhi/NCR

One more tests positive in Noida: One HCL employee who was under self-isolation has tested positive for COVID-19 virus. He works at HCL's noida office. He was under self isolation after international travel.

UP

Two new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. This takes the city's total tally to five. All patients have been reported to be stable.

Live Updates @ 11:45 am: Total Coronavirus Cases in India

Around 168 people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in India. This was confirmed by the Indian Council of Medical Research on March 19, 2020. ICMR issued an official statement saying that 13,316 samples from 12,426 persons have been tested for the virus. The positive cases are among the suspected cases and contacts of positive cases.

Live Updates @ 11:30 am: Health Ministry issues do's and dont's

The Health Ministry has issued a list of do's and dont's including how to maintain social distance and proper hand hygiene. The Ministry has also directed to restrict mass gatherings across nation including board exams of 10th and 12th standard.

Live Updates @ 11:15 am: PM Modi to address nation at 8 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the people of the nation today at 8pm in a live address. The Prime Minister will speak on the current situation of coronavirus outbreak in the nation and across the world. PM Modi had chaired a high-level meeting yesterday to review the preventive steps taken to combat COVID-19 virus.

Live Updates @ 11:00 am: Total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rise to 166, as per Union Ministry of Health. The number comprises 141 Indians and 25 foreigners. Around 15 have recovered from the virus, while 3 deaths have been reported in the nation.