Coronavirus Vaccine Update: Oxford develops potential Covid-19 vaccine, human trials to begin tomorrow

Coronavirus Vaccine: The University of Oxford in the United Kingdom has developed a potential coronavirus vaccine. The first human trials of the potential COVID-19 vaccine will begin from April 23, 2020. The information was shared by UK’s Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Matt Hancock on April 21, 2020.

According to Matt Hancock, the UK government is "throwing everything at" developing a new successful COVID-19 vaccine. The nation is providing all the required support to the two leading vaccine development teams at the universities of Oxford and Imperial College.

The Secretary of State for Health and Social Care made the announcement during a press briefing on the government’s Twitter handle. He announced that the vaccine from the Oxford project will be tested on people from April 23. Hancock continued by saying that in normal times, reaching this stage would have taken years.

Key Highlights

• The Health Secretary announced that the UK government will be making £ 22.5 million available to the imperial project to support their Phase 2 clinical trials that are going to assess a sample of several thousand for them to begin work on the subsequent Phase 3 trial.

• The UK government has also set aside £ 20 million for the Oxford team to fund their clinical trials. The team has accelerated its trial process, working with the regulator, NHRA, who have been excellent.

• As a result of their efforts, the vaccine from the Oxford project will be trialed on people starting from April 23.

Background

The two UK universities - Oxford and Imperial College have been making rapid progress in developing the vaccine for novel coronavirus, which has brought the entire world to a standstill and resulted in a heavy loss of lives. The United Kingdom has seen a steady rise of COVID-19 cases since the past couple of weeks. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson himself had tested positive for coronavirus.

The UK Health Department had confirmed 129,044 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 21, 2020, which includes a total of 17,337 deaths.

The UK authorities will finance the manufacturing capability of the vaccine. So, if either one of the vaccines is found to be working, it will be made available to the public as soon as possible.