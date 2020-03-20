Coronavirus whatsapp chatbot: Government sets up Whatsapp help desk to respond to coronavirus queries

Coronavirus whatsapp chatbot: The Union Government has created a whatsapp chatbot to deal with all queries related to novel coronavirus in the nation. This was shared by the National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Authority (NPPA).

The coronavirus cases have risen to 200 in India with 25 fresh cases and five deaths. People have begun panicking, resulting in panic buying and hoarding of essential commodities. The Government has requested everyone to practice self isolation to keep the community safe and stop further spread of the COVID-19 virus.

With thousands of queries flowing in regarding the virus, its symptoms or precautionary measures that one should take, the government has decided to set up a help desk on whatsapp to respond to all those queries.

Government's Whatsapp Chatbot

The centre has created a whatsapp chatbot called - MyGOV Corona Helpdesk with the slogan 'Prepare, Don't panic'.

Whatsapp Chatbot number: 9013151515

How to use the chatbot?

One can simply whatsapp their query on the above given number and get an automated response to their questions. All kinds of queries n coronavirus can be put forward through the platform.

Whatsapp Chatbot: Objective The main objective behind setting up of the whatsapp help desk is to stop the false rumours surrounding the coronavirus outbreak in India. The chatbot aims to provide the correct information to the citizens and prevent misinformation and fake news, which is quite common on whatsapp.

What kind of queries can be asked?

All queries related to Coronavirus can be asked through the help desk including possible treatments for COVID-19 and the preventive measures one can take to protect oneself and family from the virus infection.