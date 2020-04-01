COVID-19 Pandemic Worst Crisis after World War II: UN Chief

The United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonia Guterres has defined the COVID-19 pandemic as the worst crisis after World War II. The ongoing health crisis has been threatening public health across the world while also bringing a global economic recession.

At the report launch of the socioeconomic impacts of COVID-19, the UN chief stated that the combination of this disease along with its economic impact will contribute to enhanced instability, enhanced conflict, and enhanced unrest.

Declaring the current situation as a human crisis which is much more than a health crisis, the UN chief talked about the impacts COVID-19 pandemic and how it is attacking the societies at its core.

Key Highlights:

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stressed that we are still very far to fight COVID-19 pandemic effectively.

He pointed out that there are still many countries who are not following the guidelines defined by W

Guterres highlighted the need for assistance from developed countries to the developing ones, especially in health care.

Highlighting the mobilization of USD 5 trillion, the UN Chief mentioned that most of the money was by the developed world to support their own economy

Giving massive support to the developing world, he mentioned the lack of a global package that will help in suppressing the disease and its dramatic consequence.

He also talked about the International Labor Organization Report that has reported an estimate of job loss between 5 million and 25 million in 2020

UN Secretary-General suggested the following measures to overcome COVID-19 crisis: