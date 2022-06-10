COVID 19 Vaccine for Animals: India's first COVID-19 vaccine for animals 'Anocovax' launched
COVID 19 vaccine for animals: Anocovax Covid-19 vaccine for animals is safe for dogs, lions, leopards, mice and rabbit and neutralizes both Delta and Omicron Variants.
Anocovax Covid-19 Vaccine for Animals: India's first indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine for animals, Anocovax, was launched by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on June 9, 2022.
The Covid-19 vaccine for animals neutralizes both Delta and Omicron Variants. It is safe for dogs, lions, leopards, mice and rabbits.
Anocovax has been produced by the ICAR-National Research Centre on Equines (NRCE) in Haryana.
What is Anocovax?
Anocovax is India's first COVID-19 vaccine for animals, especially pets like dogs. It contains inactivated SARS-CoV-2 (Delta) antigen and uses Alhydrogel as an adjuvant.
Anocovax Covid-19 vaccine is safe for which animals?
Anocovax is safe for dogs, leopards, lions, mice and rabbits.
Is Anocovax COVID-19 vaccine for animals effective?
The COVID-19 vaccine for animals, Anocovax, is effective and capable of neutralising both Delta and Omicron variants of SARS-CoV-2.
Antibody Detection Kits for Animals
- The Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar also launched 'CAN-CoV-2 ELISA kit', an antibody detection kit against SARS-CoV-2 for animals.
- It is a sensitive and specific nucleocapsid protein-based indirect ELISA kit.
- The antibody detection kit has also been indigenously developed in India and a patent has been filed for it.
Background
Several studies have revealed that pets can contract COVDI-19 through close contact with other people, especially their owners. There is though no evidence of a pet infecting any owner with COVID-19.
Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said after the virtual launch of the COVID-19 vaccine and antibody detection kit that it is due to the untiring contributions of scientists that the country stands self-reliant in developing its own vaccines more rather than importing.
