COVID 19 Vaccine for Animals: India's first COVID-19 vaccine for animals 'Anocovax' launched

Updated: Jun 10, 2022 12:43 IST
Anocovax Covid-19 Vaccine for Animals: India's first indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine for animals, Anocovax, was launched by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on June 9, 2022. 

The Covid-19 vaccine for animals neutralizes both Delta and Omicron Variants. It is safe for dogs, lions, leopards, mice and rabbits.

Anocovax has been produced by the ICAR-National Research Centre on Equines (NRCE) in Haryana. 

What is Anocovax?

Anocovax is India's first COVID-19 vaccine for animals, especially pets like dogs. It contains inactivated SARS-CoV-2 (Delta) antigen and uses Alhydrogel as an adjuvant.

Anocovax Covid-19 vaccine is safe for which animals?

Anocovax is safe for dogs, leopards, lions, mice and rabbits. 

Is Anocovax COVID-19 vaccine for animals effective?

The COVID-19 vaccine for animals, Anocovax, is effective and capable of neutralising both Delta and Omicron variants of SARS-CoV-2.

Antibody Detection Kits for Animals

  • The Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar also launched 'CAN-CoV-2 ELISA kit', an antibody detection kit against SARS-CoV-2 for animals. 
  • It is a sensitive and specific nucleocapsid protein-based indirect ELISA kit.
  • The antibody detection kit has also been indigenously developed in India and a patent has been filed for it.

Background

Several studies have revealed that pets can contract COVDI-19 through close contact with other people, especially their owners. There is though no evidence of a pet infecting any owner with COVID-19.

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said after the virtual launch of the COVID-19 vaccine and antibody detection kit that it is due to the untiring contributions of scientists that the country stands self-reliant in developing its own vaccines more rather than importing. 

