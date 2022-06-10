COVID 4th Wave: India reports 7,240 new COVID cases; Is new surge an alarm for 4th wave? Check what expert says

COVID 4th wave India: India recorded the highest jump in the daily number of COVID-19 cases since March 2 as the country reported 7,240 new COVID cases on June 9, 2022, nearly 40 percent higher than a day ago. The COVID-19 infections have soared sharply in the states like Maharashtra and Kerala. On June 8, India had seen a rise of nearly 41 percent in the daily COVID cases, as the Health Ministry lodged 5,233 infections.

As India faces the chances of COVID 4th wave, the Union Health Ministry has been closely monitoring the situation in states such as Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Delhi and has asked the state governments to follow the five-fold strategy and increase the testing. The Health Ministry has also the state governments to monitor clusters of new COVID cases and follow covid appropriate behavior.

COVID 4th Wave Cases in India: India reports a surge in daily covid cases

1. Daily COVID-19 infections in India have crossed 5,000 after 94 days, taking the total tally of active covid cases to 32,498. As per the Health Ministry, India has 3,641 active cases of viral infection.

2. The daily positivity rate in India has stood at 1.31 percent in the last 24 hours, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded to be 2.13.

3. The number of deaths due to COVID-19 has climbed to 5,24,723 with 8 fresh fatalities, as per the Government date. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, India has reported 4.31 crore COVID cases.

COVID-19 4th wave: Which of the states are reporting higher COVID cases?

1. On June 8, 2022, Maharashtra reported 2,701 fresh cases which are its highest infection count since January 25. At least 42 percent of the COVID cases were reported from Mumbai. The state has also reported one case of the B.A.5 variant.

2. The Southern State Kerala reported 2,271 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours. It has reported 10,805 new infections in one week.

3. The Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked the state officials in Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu to closely monitor the emerging clusters, and maintain an adequate number of testing and send samples from the infected individuals for genome sequencing.

4. As per Mr. Bhushan, the few states which are reporting a higher contribution to India’s cases indicate the possibility of a localized spread of infection.

New Surge an alarm for 4th wave in India: What Expert says?

As the upward trend in new COVID-19 cases has continued in India, a top expert has warned that the country is unlikely to experience the fourth wave, unless a new COVID variant is reported.

Dr Rommel Tickoo, Director of Internal Medicine, Max Healthcare said that India is unlikely to witness the COVID-19 4th wave unless and until a new COVID variant is reported that has different characteristics from previous variants.

He further said that people have been traveling to various places and are back to normal because of which COVID cases are rising. Dr. Tickoo also said that India has reached the endemicity because of which there will be no major surge.

COVID 4th wave in India: Precautions need to be taken

Dr. Rommel Tickoo, while talking about COVID 4th wave in India, said that precautions need to be taken as long as the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic does not stop. He pointed that the viral disease is going to stay here for some time so we need to be extremely careful and take all the precautions such as following government guidelines and COVID-19 appropriate behavior in the public places.