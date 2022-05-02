COVID 4th Wave in India: India reports 3157 Fresh Cases, Delhi, Haryana see high infection rates
COVID 4th Wave in India: Delhi has recorded 1,485 cases, followed by Haryana that registered 479 cases, Kerala recorded 314 cases and Uttar Pradesh 268 cases and Maharashtra with 169 cases.
India registered 3,157 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total active caseload to 19,500 as of May 2, 2022. While the number of infections reported is 5 percent lower than yesterday, there have been a 41 percent spike in weekly COVID-19 numbers.
The five states that registered the highest number of cases include Delhi, Haryana, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. Delhi has recorded 1,485 cases, followed by Haryana that registered 479 cases, Kerala recorded 314 cases and Uttar Pradesh 268 cases and Maharashtra with 169 cases.
Almost 86 percent of the new COVID cases have been reported from these five states and Delhi alone is responsible for 47.04 percent of the new cases. Delhi's positivity rate was recorded at 4.89 percent in the last 24 hours. The total tally of active cases in the capital has risen to 5,997 and 1,204 people have recovered in the past 24 hours.
Read: PM Modi’s Europe tour: Prime Minister Modi reaches Germany; 10 things to know about his 3-day visit
COVID-19 4th Wave alert?
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed on May 1, 2022 that the recent data did not indicate the onset of the fourth wave of coronavirus infections.
The current spike in the number of daily Covid-19 cases cannot be termed as the fourth wave of the pandemic, said ICMR Additional Director General Samiran Panda.
The statement comes amid a renewed spike in COVID-19 cases in various parts of the world. The ICMR official noted that the surge has been observed at district levels, hence, it cannot be said that the country is moving towards a fourth wave.
India's recovery rate
India reported 2,723 recoveries in a day, taking the total recoveries to 4,25,38,976 across the country. The national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.74 percent.
India's COVID-19 Status- State-wise Data
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|0
|9906
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|30
|2304939
|14730
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|0
|64199
|296
|4
|Assam
|10
|716217
|7986
|5
|Bihar
|41
|818270
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|71
|90833
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|38
|1138202
|14034
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|5997
|1852388
|26175
|10
|Goa
|45
|241556
|3832
|11
|Gujarat
|122
|1213293
|10943
|12
|Haryana
|2496
|979872
|10619
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|59
|280618
|4134
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|66
|449230
|4751
|15
|Jharkhand
|29
|429886
|5317
|16
|Karnataka
|1780
|3905844
|40102
|17
|Kerala***
|2830
|6469830
|69068
|18
|Ladakh
|2
|28016
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|171
|1030585
|10735
|21
|Maharashtra
|995
|7729063
|147843
|22
|Manipur
|14
|135086
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|6
|92201
|1593
|24
|Mizoram
|668
|226129
|696
|25
|Nagaland
|0
|34728
|760
|26
|Odisha
|136
|1278795
|9126
|27
|Puducherry
|9
|163819
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|191
|741676
|17748
|29
|Rajasthan
|380
|1273760
|9552
|30
|Sikkim
|4
|38697
|452
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|514
|3415440
|38025
|32
|Telangana
|335
|787598
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|2
|99957
|922
|34
|Uttarakhand
|475
|429322
|7693
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|1587
|2049520
|23508
|36
|West Bengal
|397
|1996714
|21202
|Total
|19500
|42538976
|523869
Source: PIB
Read Also: Current Affairs Today Headline- 2 May 2022
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS