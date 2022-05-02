COVID 4th Wave in India: India reports 3157 Fresh Cases, Delhi, Haryana see high infection rates

India registered 3,157 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total active caseload to 19,500 as of May 2, 2022. While the number of infections reported is 5 percent lower than yesterday, there have been a 41 percent spike in weekly COVID-19 numbers.

The five states that registered the highest number of cases include Delhi, Haryana, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. Delhi has recorded 1,485 cases, followed by Haryana that registered 479 cases, Kerala recorded 314 cases and Uttar Pradesh 268 cases and Maharashtra with 169 cases.

Almost 86 percent of the new COVID cases have been reported from these five states and Delhi alone is responsible for 47.04 percent of the new cases. Delhi's positivity rate was recorded at 4.89 percent in the last 24 hours. The total tally of active cases in the capital has risen to 5,997 and 1,204 people have recovered in the past 24 hours.

COVID-19 4th Wave alert?

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed on May 1, 2022 that the recent data did not indicate the onset of the fourth wave of coronavirus infections.

The current spike in the number of daily Covid-19 cases cannot be termed as the fourth wave of the pandemic, said ICMR Additional Director General Samiran Panda.

The statement comes amid a renewed spike in COVID-19 cases in various parts of the world. The ICMR official noted that the surge has been observed at district levels, hence, it cannot be said that the country is moving towards a fourth wave.

India's recovery rate

India reported 2,723 recoveries in a day, taking the total recoveries to 4,25,38,976 across the country. The national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.74 percent.

India's COVID-19 Status- State-wise Data

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 9906 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 30 2304939 14730 3 Arunachal Pradesh 0 64199 296 4 Assam 10 716217 7986 5 Bihar 41 818270 12256 6 Chandigarh 71 90833 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 38 1138202 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 5997 1852388 26175 10 Goa 45 241556 3832 11 Gujarat 122 1213293 10943 12 Haryana 2496 979872 10619 13 Himachal Pradesh 59 280618 4134 14 Jammu and Kashmir 66 449230 4751 15 Jharkhand 29 429886 5317 16 Karnataka 1780 3905844 40102 17 Kerala*** 2830 6469830 69068 18 Ladakh 2 28016 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 171 1030585 10735 21 Maharashtra 995 7729063 147843 22 Manipur 14 135086 2120 23 Meghalaya 6 92201 1593 24 Mizoram 668 226129 696 25 Nagaland 0 34728 760 26 Odisha 136 1278795 9126 27 Puducherry 9 163819 1962 28 Punjab 191 741676 17748 29 Rajasthan 380 1273760 9552 30 Sikkim 4 38697 452 31 Tamil Nadu 514 3415440 38025 32 Telangana 335 787598 4111 33 Tripura 2 99957 922 34 Uttarakhand 475 429322 7693 35 Uttar Pradesh 1587 2049520 23508 36 West Bengal 397 1996714 21202 Total 19500 42538976 523869

Source: PIB

