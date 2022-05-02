Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

COVID 4th Wave in India: India reports 3157 Fresh Cases, Delhi, Haryana see high infection rates

COVID 4th Wave in India: Delhi has recorded 1,485 cases, followed by Haryana that registered 479 cases, Kerala recorded 314 cases and Uttar Pradesh 268 cases and Maharashtra with 169 cases.

Created On: May 2, 2022 12:47 IST
Delhi, Haryana see high infection rates
Delhi, Haryana see high infection rates

India registered 3,157 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total active caseload to 19,500 as of May 2, 2022. While the number of infections reported is 5 percent lower than yesterday, there have been a 41 percent spike in weekly COVID-19 numbers. 

The five states that registered the highest number of cases include Delhi, Haryana, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. Delhi has recorded 1,485 cases, followed by Haryana that registered 479 cases, Kerala recorded 314 cases and Uttar Pradesh 268 cases and Maharashtra with 169 cases.

Almost 86 percent of the new COVID cases have been reported from these five states and Delhi alone is responsible for 47.04 percent of the new cases. Delhi's positivity rate was recorded at 4.89 percent in the last 24 hours. The total tally of active cases in the capital has risen to 5,997 and 1,204 people have recovered in the past 24 hours. 

Read: PM Modi’s Europe tour: Prime Minister Modi reaches Germany; 10 things to know about his 3-day visit

COVID-19 4th Wave alert?

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed on May 1, 2022 that the recent data did not indicate the onset of the fourth wave of coronavirus infections.

The current spike in the number of daily Covid-19 cases cannot be termed as the fourth wave of the pandemic, said ICMR Additional Director General Samiran Panda.

The statement comes amid a renewed spike in COVID-19 cases in various parts of the world. The ICMR official noted that the surge has been observed at district levels, hence, it cannot be said that the country is moving towards a fourth wave.

India's recovery rate

India reported 2,723 recoveries in a day, taking the total recoveries to 4,25,38,976 across the country. The national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.74 percent. 

India's COVID-19 Status- State-wise Data

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 9906 129
2 Andhra Pradesh 30 2304939 14730
3 Arunachal Pradesh 0 64199 296
4 Assam 10 716217 7986
5 Bihar 41 818270 12256
6 Chandigarh 71 90833 1165
7 Chhattisgarh 38 1138202 14034
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4
9 Delhi 5997 1852388 26175
10 Goa 45 241556 3832
11 Gujarat 122 1213293 10943
12 Haryana 2496 979872 10619
13 Himachal Pradesh 59 280618 4134
14 Jammu and Kashmir 66 449230 4751
15 Jharkhand 29 429886 5317
16 Karnataka 1780 3905844 40102
17 Kerala*** 2830 6469830 69068
18 Ladakh 2 28016 228
19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52
20 Madhya Pradesh 171 1030585 10735
21 Maharashtra 995 7729063 147843
22 Manipur 14 135086 2120
23 Meghalaya 6 92201 1593
24 Mizoram 668 226129 696
25 Nagaland 0 34728 760
26 Odisha 136 1278795 9126
27 Puducherry 9 163819 1962
28 Punjab 191 741676 17748
29 Rajasthan 380 1273760 9552
30 Sikkim 4 38697 452
31 Tamil Nadu 514 3415440 38025
32 Telangana 335 787598 4111
33 Tripura 2 99957 922
34 Uttarakhand 475 429322 7693
35 Uttar Pradesh 1587 2049520 23508
36 West Bengal 397 1996714 21202
Total 19500 42538976 523869

Source: PIB

Read Also: Current Affairs Today Headline- 2 May 2022

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

3 + 3 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF April 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF March 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF November 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF April 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF March 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF February 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF November 2021
    View all