Current Affairs Today Headline- 2 May 2022
National News
- Veteran actor Dharmendra discharged after being admitted to the ICU at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.
- PM Modi to meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in first-ever in person meet and co-chair 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations in Berlin.
- India records 3,157 new COVID19 cases today, taking active caseload at 19,500.
- Odisha government revises school timings to 6am-9am amid the ongoing spell of heatwave in the state.
- India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) enters into force.
- Chhattisgarh govt opens store to promote local products.
- Section 144 imposed in Gautam Budh Nagar till May 31st amid rise in Covid cases.
Sports News
- Ruturaj Gaikwad equals Sachin Tendulkar's record in IPL, becomes joint-fastest Indian to score 1000 runs.
- MS Dhoni returned as captain of Chennai Super Kings on May 1, 2022 after Ravindra Jadeja relinquished the position on April 30th.
- Prithvi Shaw fined 25 percent of his match fee for breaching IPL Code of Conduct during clash against Lucknow Super Giants. He admitted to breaching level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct & accepted the sanction.
- Carolina Marin claims 6th European C'ships title in women's singles event, Viktor Axelsen wins men's title.
Corporate News
- Singapore's DBS bank reports lower Q1 profits, partners Indian startups to boost SME banking.
- HDFC increases interest rates by 5 basis points.
- 13 people severely injured after SpiceJet Mumbai-Durgapur flight experience severe turbulence during descent, DGCA to probe incident
International News
- CIA appoints Indian-origin Nand Mulchandani as first-ever Chief Technology Officer.
- Around 100 civilians evacuated from the besieged steel plant in the eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, the port city that has endured a Russian blockade since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine began on February 24.
- French singer and actress Regine, who was known as disco pioneer and nightclub queen, passed away at the age of 92 years.
- Former Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena calls for fresh elections.
- US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, urges Ukraine not to back down from "bullies" like Russia reiterating that their commitment is to be there for them until the fight is done.
- A petition has been launched in Paris to prevent 22 trees, some over a hundred years old, from being ripped up at the base of the Eiffel Tower.
- UN chief urges swift return to civilian rule in Burkina Faso, Guinea, Mali.
- Several thousand opposition supporters gathered in Armenia's capital on May 1st to protest against concessions to arch-foe Azerbaijan over the long-disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region
- Flight were grounded and dozens were hospitalised with respiratory problems in central and western Iraq on May 1st as another dust storm blanketed the country.
- Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta hhas announced a 12-percent hike in the minimum wage as the country confronts a surge in the cost of living.
