Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 25 April to 1 May 2022

Weekly Current Affairs Questions for UPSC/ IAS exams: Weekly Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the day at ease. This week, we have compiled 10 weekly current affairs questions and answers relevant for UPSC, SSC, Bank and other government exams including topics such as first human case of H3N8 bird flu, AirAsia India deal, 75th Cannes Film Festival Jury and world's largest military spender in 2021 among others.

1. The first known human case of H3N8 bird flu has been reported in which country?

a) Japan

b) South Korea

c) Malaysia

d) China

2. Russia has withdrawn from which among the following UN body?

a) UNWTO

b) UNHRC

c) UNSC

d) UNGA

3. Which airline has proposed to acquire AirAsia India?

a) Indigo

b) Air India

c) Vistara

d) SpiceJet

4. Which country has become the first one to suspend the Covid-19 vaccination programme?

a) Poland

b) Finland

c) Denmark

d) Sweden

5. Which Indian actress will be part of the 75th Cannes Film Festival Jury?

a) Deepika Padukone

b) Alia Bhatt

c) Priyanka Chopra

d) Kajol

6. Who among the following is in the process of buying Twitter?

a) Jeff Bezos

b) Bill Gates

c) Mark Zuckerberg

d) Elon Musk

7. Which country has created a new Guinness world record by simultaneously waving 78,220 national flags?

a) Bangladesh

b) China

c) Pakistan

d) India

8. Which two states have signed a unique knowledge-sharing agreement?

a) Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh

b) Rajasthan, Maharashtra

c) Delhi, Punjab

d) Odisha, Chhattisgarh

9. Which country was the largest military spender in the world in 2021?

a) US

b) India

c) China

d) Russia

10. Who won the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year 2022 Award?

a) Max Verstappen

b) Novak Djokovic

c) Robert Lewandowski

d) Tom Brady

11. Who among the following won India's solitary gold medal at the Asian Wrestling Championships 2022?

a) Bajrang Punia

b) Deepak Punia

c) Ravi Kumar Dahiya

d) Gourav Baliyan

12. Who has been appointed as England's new Test Captain? a) Moeen Ali b) Liam Livingstone c) Chris Woakes d) Ben Stokes Answers 1. (d) China China has reported the first known human case of the H3N8 strain of avian flu in a 4-year-old boy living in the Central Henan province of China. The Chinese health authorities have, however, said that there is a low risk of widespread transmission among the people. 2. (a) UNWTO Russia has withdrawn itself from United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) ahead of a vote to suspend Russia’s membership over its invasion of Ukraine. UNWTO had said earlier that it wanted to suspend Russia after its move of initiating war against Ukraine. The UN body said that it will go ahead with the voting by the member states even though Russia has said that it is withdrawing from it to give member states their say. 3. (b) Air India Tata-owned Air India has proposed to acquire AirAsia India, a low-cost Indian airline which is partly owned by the Tata Group. Tata Sons currently hold an 83.67 percent stake in AirAsia India, while the remaining 16.33 percent stake is owned by AirAsia Investment Ltd (AAIL), which is part of Malaysia's AirAsia Group. 4. (c) Denmark Denmark has become the first country in the world to suspend the COVID-19 vaccination programme. Danish Health Authority said that the epidemic has been brought under control and that the country was in a "good position". Denmark's health officials stated that the invitations for vaccinations would no longer be issued after May 15th. 5. (a) Deepika Padukone Deepika Padukone has been chosen to be a part of the exclusive jury for the 75th Cannes Film Festival. The actress herself shared the news on her social media by sharing an image of the other jury members including Oscar-winning filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, British actress and filmmaker Rebecca Hall, Swedish actress Noomi Rapace, and Italian actress Jasmine Trinca, French film director Ladj Ly and Norwegian film director Joachim Trier.

6. (d) Elon Musk

Elon Musk, the world's richest person, is going to buy Twitter in a deal worth $44 billion. The deal is expected to take some time to complete. Musk tweeted saying that he wants to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating spam bots and authenticating all humans. He wants to transform Twitter into a platform where everyone has the right to say anything without fearing censorship or blocking.

7. (d) India

India set a new Guinness World record of most people waving flags simultaneously with 78,220 people simultaneously waving the Indian national flag in Bihar's Bhojpur district at Dalaur ground on April 23rd. India broke the earlier world record set by Pakistan about 18 years ago, when 56,000 Pakistanis had simultaneously waved their national flag at an event in Lahore.

8. (c) Delhi, Punjab

The Delhi and Punjab governments signed a unique Knowledge Sharing Agreement on April 26, 2022. The agreement was signed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in the presence of other AAP leaders. The agreement will allow the two states to learn from each other's good deeds for the betterment of the people of Delhi and Punjab.

9. (a) US

The United States was the largest military spender in the world in 2021, followed by China and then India. The US military spending reached USD 801 billion in 2021, which shows a drop of 1.4 percent in comparison to 2020. The United States has increased funding for military research and development by 24 percent and reduced spending on the purchase of arms by 6.4 percent between 2012 and 2021.

10. (a) Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen, the 2021 Formula One World champion, was voted as the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year 2022 at the 2022 Laureus World Sports Awards virtual event that was screened live from Seville, Spain, on April 24, 2022. Max Verstappen took the top honour, beating the likes of Tennis legend Novak Djokovic, Footballer Robert Lewandowski, American football star Tom Brady, American swimming star Caeleb Dressel and Kenyan athlete Eluid Kipchoge. Max Verstappen had secured his first World Championship at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December, becoming the first Dutch driver to win the World Championship.

11. (c) Ravi Kumar Dahiya

Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya clinched the gold medal at the Asian Wrestling Championships 2022 in Ulaanbaatar on April 23, 2022. This is Ravi Kumar Dahiya's third straight Asian Championships title. He registered a comprehensive 12-2 win by technical superiority over Kazakhstan's Rakhat Kalzhan in the 57kg men's freestyle final. Dahiya had reached the final after beating Mongolia's Zanabazar Zanadanbud in the semifinals.

12. (d) Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes, the star all-rounder has been named as the new captain of England's Test Team by the England & Wales Cricket Board. He will succeed Joe Root to become the 81st captain of the England men's Test team. Joe Root had stepped down as England's Test Captain after their 1-0 Test series loss to West Indies in the Caribbean.

