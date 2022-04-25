Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Laureus Awards 2022: Max Verstappen named Laureus Sportsman of the year, Elaine Thompson-Herah wins Sportswoman of the year honour

Laureus Awards 2022 winners: India's Neeraj Chopra missed out on winning the Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award. He was nominated for the honour alongside major sporting names including British Tennis sensation Emma Raducanu, Russian Tennis player Daniil Medvedev and Spanish Footballer Pedri. Check full winners list. 

Created On: Apr 25, 2022 17:33 IST
Laureus Awards 2022 Winners

Laureus Awards 2022 winners: Max Verstappen, the 2021 Formula One World champion, was voted as the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year 2022, while Jamaican athlete Elaine Thompson-Herah was named Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year 2022 at the 2022 Laureus World Sports Awards virtual event that was screened live from Seville, Spain, on April 24, 2022. 

Max Verstappen took the top honour, beating the likes of Tennis legend Novak Djokovic, Footballer Robert Lewandowski, American football star Tom Brady, American swimming star Caeleb Dressel and Kenyan athlete Eluid Kipchoge. Max Verstappen had secured his first World Championship at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December, becoming the first Dutch driver to win the World Championship.

Laureus Awards 2022 nominees for Sportswoman of the year included Australian Open champion Ashleigh Barty, footballer Alexia Putellas, American athlete Allyson Felix, Australian swimming star Emma Mckeon and American swimming star Katie Ledecky. The award winner Elaine Thompson-Herah not only defended her 100 and 200 metres Olympic titles in Tokyo but also won a third gold in the 4 x 100m relay. She has been described as the female Usain Bolt. Speaking on her win, she said: "I know Usain has won Laureus Awards before, so to bring this trophy back home to the Caribbean, also in Jamaica, is very special."

Italy's football team won Laureus World Team of the Year award, beating other nominees including Argentina men's football team, Barcelona women's football team, Chinese olympic diving team, Mercedes F1 team and Milwauke Bucks American Basketball team. The Italian men's football team had won the European Championship in 2021. This is their second Laureus Team of the Year Award.

India's Neeraj Chopra was nominated among the Laureus Awards 2022 nominees for Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award alongside major sporting names including Tennis player Daniil Medvedev and Spanish Footballer Pedri. The award went to British Tennis sensation Emma Raducanu, who became the first qualifier in tennis history to win a Grand Slam. She won the US Open without losing a set. This was her second Grand Slam event. 

Laureus World Sports Awards 2022 Winners: Check Complete List

Laureus World Sportsman of the Year: Max Verstappen (Motor racing), The Netherlands

Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year: Elaine Thompson-Herah (Athletics), Jamaica

Laureus World Team of the Year: Italy Men’s Football Team

Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year: Emma Raducanu (Tennis), UK

Laureus World Comeback of the Year: Sky Brown (Skateboarding), UK

Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year : Bethany Shriever (BMX), UK

Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability: Marcel Hug (Wheelchair Athletics), Switzerland

Laureus Sport for Good: Lost Boyz Inc (Baseball), USA

Laureus Sport for Good Society: Real Madrid Foundation, Spain

Laureus Lifetime Achievement: Tom Brady (American football), USA

Laureus Academy Exceptional Achievement: Robert Lewandowski (Football), Poland

Laureus Sporting Icon: Valentino Rossi (Motorcycle Racing), Italy

Laureus Athlete Advocate of the Year: Gerald Asamoah and the Black Eagles (football), Germany

Get full details about Laureus World Sports Awards here

