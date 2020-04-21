COVID India Seva: Interactive platform launched by the government

The Minister of Health and Family welfare, Dr. Harsh Vardhan has launched ‘COVID India Seva’ on April 21. It is an interactive platform that will establish a direct channel of communication with Indian citizens amid COVID-19 lockdown.

The purpose of the initiative has been to enable transparent e-governance delivery and to answer the citizen’s queries swiftly. People will be able to pose their queries @CovidIndiaSeva and will get a response as quickly as possible.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan announced the launch of CovidIndiaSeva through his official twitter handle. His tweet stated that through the handle, experts will share the health information swiftly which will help to build a direct channel of communication.

Here is the following tweet:

Significance:

CovidIndiaSeva will help the government in establishing a direct channel with Indian citizens and connect them in real-time in order to provide authoritative health and public information.

Working of CovidIndiaSeva:

The interactive platform will work off a dashboard at the backend which will help in processing a large number of tweets. It will convert them into resolvable tickets and they will be assigned to the relevant authorities for the real-time solution.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan mentioned that the online effort has been adopted the Twitter Seva solution. The interactive platform is powered by the team of experts who are trained as well as equipped to respond to each query uniquely.

CovidIndiaSeva: Key Highlights

• CovidIndiaSeva will be accessible to people at the local or national levels.

• Citizens will be informed regarding the latest updates on the measures by the government. It will also help in getting access to healthcare services or to give guidance to those who are showing symptoms but are unsure for the help.

• The platform will empower the citizens to reach out to authorities. The queries will be answered by tweeting @CovidIndiaSeva.

• The responses to the tweet will be transparent and public and everyone will be benefitted from them.

• Ministry will respond to broader queries and public health information.

• Citizens will not be required to share their personal or health record details.

• Miss Mahima Kaul, Director, Public Policy, India and South Asia, Twitter also mentioned the need for communication between government and citizens and stated that they are committed to working with the Indian government as they are using the influence of social media to connect to the public.

Initiatives by the Ministry against COVID-19:

The ministry has introduced various initiatives as a part of a strategic communication strategy. It includes travel and health advisories, guidelines/standard operating procedures/protocols for different stakeholders across the public and private sectors. The different channel of communication from print, social media has also been introduced as part of a holistic awareness campaign.

These efforts have resulted in a widespread awareness regarding social distancing, respiratory etiquettes and hand washing that must be followed to avoid the spread of the virus. Different sections of the community had also participated in the preventive measures of the government.