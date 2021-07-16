COVID Vaccine clinical trial for children on verge of completion: Government to Delhi HC
A bench consisting of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh observed, “Let the clinical trials be done, otherwise it will be a disaster if the COVID vaccines are administered without trials that too in the case of children”.
The Central Government on July 16, 2021, told to the Delhi High Court that the clinical trials for the COVID-19 vaccines for children under the age of 18 years are going on and are on the verge of completion.
The Government also informed that the policy will be formed and the children will be vaccinated once the experts give permission.
A bench consisting of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh observed, “Let the clinical trials be done, otherwise it will be a disaster if the COVID vaccines are administered without trials that too in the case of children”.
It further added that once the clinical trials are over, vaccines must be quickly applied to children. The whole country is waiting.
The High Court has listed the matter for further hearing on September 6, 2021.
PIL filed for immediate vaccination of children:
The Delhi High Court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on behalf of a minor. It had sought directions for the immediate vaccination of those in the age group of 12-17.
It was filed on the ground that there were fears that a likely 3rd wave of a pandemic can affect the children more.
The petition also further argues that the inaction of the authorities to vaccinate children as well as their parents, as a priority category has resulted in the violation of the National Policy on Children 2013.
|
What is the status of clinical trials for vaccines for children in India?
Zydus Cadila-
Chetan Sharma, the Additional Solicitor General, had earlier told the High Court that Zydus Cadila, which is working on DNA vaccines, has concluded its trials for those aged between 12-18 years old.
Sharma had further informed that subject to statutory provisions, the same may be available in the near future for the children of the country.
Bharat Biotech-
The Government in a reply before the court also informed that the Drug Controller General of India has also given permission to Bharat Biotech to conduct the clinical trials on healthy volunteers between 2 years to 18 years of age for its COVID vaccine COVAXIN.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS