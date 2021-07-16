COVID Vaccine clinical trial for children on verge of completion: Government to Delhi HC

The Central Government on July 16, 2021, told to the Delhi High Court that the clinical trials for the COVID-19 vaccines for children under the age of 18 years are going on and are on the verge of completion.

The Government also informed that the policy will be formed and the children will be vaccinated once the experts give permission.

A bench consisting of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh observed, “Let the clinical trials be done, otherwise it will be a disaster if the COVID vaccines are administered without trials that too in the case of children”.

It further added that once the clinical trials are over, vaccines must be quickly applied to children. The whole country is waiting.

The High Court has listed the matter for further hearing on September 6, 2021.

PIL filed for immediate vaccination of children:

The Delhi High Court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on behalf of a minor. It had sought directions for the immediate vaccination of those in the age group of 12-17.

It was filed on the ground that there were fears that a likely 3rd wave of a pandemic can affect the children more.

The petition also further argues that the inaction of the authorities to vaccinate children as well as their parents, as a priority category has resulted in the violation of the National Policy on Children 2013.