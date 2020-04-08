COVID-19: China ends 76 days lockdown in Wuhan

China has lifted the 76 days lockdown in Wuhan on April 8, 2020. Wuhan is the capital city of Hubei province and was the epicenter of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Wuhan went into lockdown in late January halting the normal life in the city of 11 million people. The authorities have also ended the temporary hold that was imposed on local transport and inter-province transport.

Lockdown in Wuhan, which was earlier considered to be a draconian law by many, has proved to be one of the most effective measures to control COVID-19 pandemic all over the world.

Lockdown in Wuhan: Key Highlights

• Provincial authorities in Hubei had already lifted the lockdown for the province except in Wuhan on March 25. It was done with an attempt to bring normalcy in the worst affected area.

• Everyone in the city including office employees, delivery men, doctors, and nurses were trapped in the lockdown.

• People in Hubei were provided with color-coded QR codes to indicate their health status. Only people with green QR codes, which indicated good health, were allowed to go out.

Restoring normalcy post lockdown:

As the restrictions will be eased in Wuhan after the lockdown, only residents with the green QR code will be allowed to leave the city and the province.

Heading to the Pearl River Delta, which is home to many of China’s warehouses, around 55000 people are estimated to leave Wuhan by train on April 8.

As Wuhan reopens its borders after 76 days, some restrictions will remain in the place as the threat of further infection remains.