COVID-19: ICMR fast tracks roll out of solidarity trial for the treatment

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has fast-tracked the Solidarity trial that was launched by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The trial aims at finding the cure for COVID-19.

Solidarity is a global clinical trial that will compare the four treatment options against the standard of care in order to assess their relative effectiveness against the virus.

Prof Balram Bhargava from ICMR informed regarding India’s participation and stated that ICMR has been working effortlessly to implement scientific interventions to control the pandemic.

The objective of the Solidarity trial:

The global solidarity trial, by enrolling the patients in multiple countries aims at rapidly discovering whether any of the drugs will slow the disease progression or improve survival. The initiative by WHO will provide for both the scale and the speed.

Global Solidarity trial in India:

• ICMR-National AIDS Research Institute (NARI) is the name of the national coordination site for the Solidarity trial in India.

• Four potential anti-viral agents, Lopinavir-Ritonavir, Remdesivir, Lopinavir-Ritonavir with Interferon (b1a) and Chloroquine/Hydroxychloroquine will be evaluated in the trial.

• Henk Bekedam, WHO Representative to India congratulated the central government particularly ICMR for joining the trial. Through this, the Indian researchers and institutions will be able to participate in finding the treatment for COVID-19. WHO India has been extending the required support for conducting the trial in India.

• The trial has already begun recruiting COVID-19 patients in India. Dr. Sheela Godbole, Senior Scientist at NARI informed that the ethical and regulatory approvals have been obtained and clinical trial sites have started recruiting the patients in the trial.

How Solidarity Trial functions?

A total of nine sites has been approved of the solidarity, till now. The trial provides simplified procedures that will enable even overloaded hospitals to participate in the initiative.

Over 100 countries have requested participation in the trial for finding effective therapy for COVID-19.

The participation of multiple hospitals/ clinical trial units in multiple countries will ensure the adequate enrollment of participants for the trial in the shortest time. It will further help in fast-tracking the correct treatment options for COVID-19.