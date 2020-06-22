COVID-19 Treatment in India: 3 Drugs Fabiflu/Cipremi/Covifor for Coronavirus; Know Availability & Price

Treatment of Coronavirus: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Cipla and Hetero pharma companies have launched three potential drugs for COVID-19 treatment in India. These three drugs namely Fabiflu, Cipremi and Covifor are available in different scenarios for treating the COVID-19 patients.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launched its antiviral drug named Fabiflu on June 20, 2020. The drug is original named as Favipiravir. Pharmaceutical company Cipla has launched anti-viral drug remdesivir named Cipremi and Hetero too has launched remdesivir drug named Covifor for Coronavirus Treatment in India. All these three drugs will be available for restricted emergency use for treating the COVID-19 patients.

Is Remdesivir drug effective for COVID-19?

Remdesivir drug is being manufactured by American biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences and was used during Ebola outbreak as well. However, there are no studies that prove the effectiveness of remdesivir drug in treating Coronavirus. In its clinical trial, the use of remdesivir drug shortened the time of recovery in a few patients.

Let's now have a look at the details of these 3 drugs below:

Drug Manufacturer Price Availability Fabiflu Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Rs 103 per tablet Mild to Moderate COVID-19 patients; co-morbid patients Cipremi Cipla - Restricted emergency use Covifor Hetero Rs 5000-6000 for 100 mg Restricted emergency use

Fabiflu

The Favipiravir drug under the name Fabiflu will be available as a prescription-based medication for treating Mild-Moderate COVID-19 patients and also for patients with co-morbidity. The company states that the dose of 1800 mg of this medicine twice on Day 1 and 800 mg twice up to 14 days can be effective in reducing the viral load in Mild-Moderate patients.

Cipremi

Mumbai based pharmaceutical company Cipla has shown that the anti-viral drug remdesivir "Cipremi" leads to speedy recovery of patients. The drug is available in the form of remdesivir lyophilised powder. The drug is available only for restricted emergency use that too from Government or open market channels.

Covifor

Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company Hetero has launched Remdesivir drug named Covifor for treatment of Coronavirus. Hetero will be supplying the drug in over 120 countries including India. This drug is also available for restricted emergency use.