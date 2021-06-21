COVID-19 Vaccine Booking: Paytm, Eka Care enable booking CoWIN appointments

Third-party apps such as Paytm and Eka.Care has now enabled CoWIN appointment bookings to schedule your COVID-19 vaccination slots.

One can now login on to Paytm or Eka.Care app to book a vaccination slot instead of the CoWIN app. Earlier, Aarogya Setu or UMANG apps or the CoWIN portal were the only ways to get a COVID-19 vaccination appointment.

Aarogya Setu app, a Bluetooth-based COVID-19 tracker, was developed by the National Informatics Centre, a part of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTY), Government of India.

UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) is a single platform for all Indian citizens to access pan India e-Gov services. The app has been developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) to promote mobile governance in the country.

The government issued a change in May 2021 that allowed third-party apps to enable COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

CoWIN appointment through Paytm app

One can book a CoWIN appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine by accessing the Vaccine Finder option on the Paytm app. The Vaccine Finder option, launched in May 2021, is available on the home screen of the Paytm app. One can also access the Vaccine Finder through the search bar.

Enter the PIN code and age group on the Vaccine Finder option or you can look through the section of slots according to your State.

Once you select your area and age group, you can choose if you are scheduling your first or second dose. After selecting the appropriate option, hit Book Now option.

Next, you can pick a centre where you would like to get your COVID-19 vaccine shot. Paytm’s Vaccine Finder also lets you choose among free and paid centres, and centres that are specifically giving the COVISHIELD vaccine.

Then, enter your phone number to get an OTP (one-time-password) from CoWIN. Your booking will be confirmed after successful verification of the OTP. You will get an appointment slip that you need to carry to the centre of vaccination.

Both the iOS and Android version of the Paytm app has the option to book COVID-19 vaccination.

CoWIN appointment through Eka.Care app

One can also book a CoWIN appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine by accessing the Check Vaccine Availability option on the Eka.Care app. Register with your phone number on the Eka.Care app to book your vaccine slot.

Similarly, to the Paytm app, the Eka.Care app will show centres based on the vaccine type, age group, dose, and fee. You may choose your preferred center and slot for the vaccine.

You will receive an appointment slip after the booking is confirmed. Remember to carry your slip to the centre of vaccination.

The government updated CoWIN guidelines

In May 2021, the government updated the CoWIN guidelines for API usage to enable booking COVID-19 vaccine slots through third-party apps in addition to the CoWIN portal, Umang, or Aarogya Setu apps.

Paytm, Infosys, and MakeMyTrip were the first few companies to partner with the government to offer vaccine booking through their platforms.