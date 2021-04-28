Covid-19 Vaccine Registration: How to do online registration for COVID Vaccine for those above 18 years?

Registration for the COVID-19 vaccination for all above 18 years will begin from today, April 28, 2021. The Central Government, on April 19, 2021, had announced that everyone above 18 years will be eligible to be inoculated under the liberalized and accelerated phase-3 of the vaccination drive beginning May1, 2021.

How can you register yourself for the vaccination?

•You can register to schedule their appointment for the vaccination drive on the Co-WIN portal and Aarogya Setu app.

•Visit the official website cowin.gov.in and enter your mobile number.

•Enter the OTP you received on the registered mobile number for verification purposes.

•The registration page for vaccination will open once OTP verification is done.

•Enter details along with your photo ID proof and comorbidities details, if any.

•Once satisfied with the details filled, hit Register.

•Next, go to the Account Details page to schedule your appointment. You can also add more additional people with the Add More button on the bottom right of the page.

•You will receive the place, date, and time of vaccination on your registered number.

•Remember to carry your appointment slip and photo ID card used for registration at the day of vaccination.

Documents required for registration:

Any of the following mentioned photo ID proof may be produced at the time of registration:

•Driving License

•Aadhar Card

•PAN Card

•Passport

•Voter ID

•Pension Document

•Passbooks issued by Bank/Post Office

•Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) Job Card

•Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour

•Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs

•Service Identity Card with photograph issued to employees by Central/ State Govt./ PSUs/Public Limited Companies

•Smart card issued by RGI under NPR

India: COVID-19 Tracker

India, on April 26, 2021, has reported 1,73,13,163 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 28,13,658 active cases and 1,95,123 deaths so far.