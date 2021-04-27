COVID-19 vaccine: Russian Sputnik V vaccine likely to be in India by May end
Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of RDIF gas stated that he expects over 50 million doses of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine to be manufactured in India by the summer of 2021.
Dr. Reddy’s laboratories of India announced on April 27, 2021, that it expects the first lot of stock of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V from the Russian Direct Investment Fund by the end of May 2021.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had earlier received approval from the Indian drug regulator for the emergency of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V. The vaccine has been developed by Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Russia.
Dr. Reddy’s and the Russian Direct Investment Fund had entered into a partnership in September 2020 to conduct the clinical trials of Sputnik V Vaccine and the rights for distributing the first 100 million doses in India. Later, the distribution was enhanced to 125 million doses.
First batches of Sputnik V to be imported by Q1:
Dr. Reddy’s laboratory spokesperson informed that the company has been targeting to have the first batches of Sputnik V to be imported by Q1 and has trying its best to have the doses by May end.
The official from Dr. Reddy’s further informed that the company expects domestic manufacturing of Sputnik V to ramp up from Q2 and that they are not able to confirm the first lot size at this time.
Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine will be imported in a frozen condition from RDIF. The system must be maintaining -18 to -22 degrees Celsius temperature.
RDIF looks for more Indian firms for vaccine production:
Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of RDIF had also informed in a virtual press conference that he expects over 50 million doses of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine to be manufactured in India by the summer of 2021.
He further added that RDIF has tied up with 5 other drug companies in India for the vaccine and has also been looking at a couple of more firms for possible production pacts.
Sputnik V in India:
Once available, Sputnik V will become the third COVID-19 vaccine to be used in India against the virus.
In January 2021, DCGI had given the emergency use authorization to two Coronavirus vaccines- Covishield of Oxford-AstraZeneca manufactured by SII, Pune, and Covaxin of Bharat Biotech.
