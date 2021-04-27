COVID-19 vaccine: Russian Sputnik V vaccine likely to be in India by May end

Dr. Reddy’s laboratories of India announced on April 27, 2021, that it expects the first lot of stock of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V from the Russian Direct Investment Fund by the end of May 2021.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had earlier received approval from the Indian drug regulator for the emergency of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V. The vaccine has been developed by Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Russia.

Dr. Reddy’s and the Russian Direct Investment Fund had entered into a partnership in September 2020 to conduct the clinical trials of Sputnik V Vaccine and the rights for distributing the first 100 million doses in India. Later, the distribution was enhanced to 125 million doses.

First batches of Sputnik V to be imported by Q1:

Dr. Reddy’s laboratory spokesperson informed that the company has been targeting to have the first batches of Sputnik V to be imported by Q1 and has trying its best to have the doses by May end.

The official from Dr. Reddy’s further informed that the company expects domestic manufacturing of Sputnik V to ramp up from Q2 and that they are not able to confirm the first lot size at this time.

Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine will be imported in a frozen condition from RDIF. The system must be maintaining -18 to -22 degrees Celsius temperature.

RDIF looks for more Indian firms for vaccine production:

Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of RDIF had also informed in a virtual press conference that he expects over 50 million doses of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine to be manufactured in India by the summer of 2021.

He further added that RDIF has tied up with 5 other drug companies in India for the vaccine and has also been looking at a couple of more firms for possible production pacts.

Sputnik V in India:

Once available, Sputnik V will become the third COVID-19 vaccine to be used in India against the virus.

In January 2021, DCGI had given the emergency use authorization to two Coronavirus vaccines- Covishield of Oxford-AstraZeneca manufactured by SII, Pune, and Covaxin of Bharat Biotech.