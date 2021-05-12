Covid-19 variant first detected in India, found in 44 countries: WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) informed on May 12, 2021 that the COVID-19 variant -B.1.617 that was first found in India in October 2020 has been detected in sequences uploaded from 44 countries in all six WHO regions.

The organisation said in its weekly update on the pandemic that as of May 11th, over 4500 sequences have been uploaded to GISAID (platform of data sharing mechanism for influenza) and assigned to B.1.617 from 44 countries in all six WHO regions.

WHO also stated that it has received reports of detections from five additional countries.

B.1.617 variant of coronavirus first detected in India?

As per media reports, the COVID-19 variant B.1.617 was first identified in India in October 2020.

B.1.617 a variant of global concern

•The World Health Organization had on May 10, 2021 classified the variant as a "variant of global concern" after some preliminary studies showed that it spreads more easily.

•Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, Technical lead COVID-19 at WHO said that WHO needs much more information about this B1617 variant and all of the sub-lineages. She informed that the variant has been classified as a variant of concern at the global level, as the available information suggests increased transmissibility.

•The B.1.617 variant of SARS-CoV2 is also known as the double mutant variant that has been spreading rapidly across India.

•The B.1.617 variant is the fourth variant to be designated as a variant of "global concern".

Which are the four variants of global concern?

B.1.1.7 - First detected in the United Kingdom in September 2020

B.1.351- First detected in South Africa in May 2020

B.1.1.28.1 - First detected in Brazil in November 2020

B.1.617 - First detected in India in October 2020

Besides this, WHO also has a list of Variants of Interest (VOIs):

B.1.525- Detected in multiple countries in December 2020

B.1.427/ B.1.429 - First detected in US in March 2020

B.1.1.28.2/ P.2 - First detected in Brazil in April 2020

B.1.1.28.3/P.3 - First detected in the Philippines in January 2021

B.1.526- First detected in the US in November 2020

B.1.616- First detected in France in February 2021

Reports terming B.1.617 variant as an “Indian Variant” are unfounded: Government

The government of India issued a statement on May 12, 2021 stating that the reports that have termed the B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus as an “Indian Variant” are without any basis and unfounded.

The government's statement further read that WHO has not associated the term “Indian Variant” with the B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus in its 32-page document. It said that the word “Indian” has in fact, not been used in its report on the matter.