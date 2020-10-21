COVID-19 website launched in Nilgiris to provide necessary information to residents and visitors

A COVID-19 website that will be providing relevant and necessary information about the virus to the residents and visitors to Nilgiris district, Tamil Nadu has been launched on October 20, 2020.

The website named www.nilgiriscovidcare.in has been developed by the Nilgiris district administration along with the assistance of a local resident, Jenny Pinto, along side, a local NGO named Clean Coonoor and Coonoor Citizen’s Forum.

Supriya Sahu, a Monitoring officer of the Nilgiris district informed that the COVID-19 website will help in providing key information to the tourists and local residents of the district. It will be helpful in slowing down the spread of Coronavirus in Nilgiris.

COVID-19 website in Nilgiris: Key Features

• The newly launched COVID-19 website will be featuring general information about the symptoms of the Coronavirus as well as the precaution that people can take in order to prevent contracting the virus.

• The users of the website will also get information about the testing centres of COVID-19 that are nearest to them. They will also be able to get their results online.

• Tourists visiting Nilgiris will be able to apply for the electronic-passes through the website. It will also have information about how tourists can apply for a pass, what are the entry rules and the check posts that are open.

• The COVID-19 website launched in the Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu is available in both English and Tamil.

Number of recorded COVID-19 cases down in the district:

While informing about the COVID-19 website, Supriya Sahu, Monitoring Officer of Nilgiris District appreciated the efforts of district administration in bringing down the number of recorded cases of COVID-19.

She added that due to the efforts of Collector, Innocent Divya as well as other officials and staff of the district administration, the number of COVID-19 cases have come down in the last few weeks.

Ms. Sahu informed that more than 1.35 lakh swab tests have been done in the Nilgiris District. After an initial spike in the cases a few weeks ago, the positivity rate has now reduced to less than 4% while the recovery rate from COVID-19 stands over 90%.